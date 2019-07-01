In case you missed it, the Antifa assault of Andy Ngo has well and truly brought out the dregs of Twitter who somehow think it’s funny that a gay Asian journalist ended up in the hospital with a brain bleed.

They have convinced themselves that Ngo had it coming …

Even going so far as to make ‘jokes’ about throwing bricks at people who dare disagree with them in the future.

This nobody gamer/nerd/writer we’ve never heard of thought this was funny:

Yeah, making jokes about throwing a brick milkshake is SOOO edgy. Or not.

Incidentally, this went over like a load of bricks.

Ha.

Ouch.

True story.

Ouch again.

Yeah, bro.

It never does. And still they try, and try again.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

And then when they throw a brick at the wrong person they’ll become the victims in all of this.

