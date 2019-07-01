In case you missed it, the Antifa assault of Andy Ngo has well and truly brought out the dregs of Twitter who somehow think it’s funny that a gay Asian journalist ended up in the hospital with a brain bleed.

They have convinced themselves that Ngo had it coming …

Even going so far as to make ‘jokes’ about throwing bricks at people who dare disagree with them in the future.

This nobody gamer/nerd/writer we’ve never heard of thought this was funny:

In case you were looking for a new milkshake recipe I gotchoo pic.twitter.com/iaBf2lhSh7 — Dread Singles Classique (@hottestsingles) June 30, 2019

Yeah, making jokes about throwing a brick milkshake is SOOO edgy. Or not.

Incidentally, this went over like a load of bricks.

Ha.

Maybe you should stick to copying other people's jokes. You suck at this — Mo Mo (@molratty) July 1, 2019

Ouch.

Like you could lift a brick, son. 😂😂 — Lizzy Lou Who🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) July 1, 2019

True story.

We should link up! Bring about ten of your friends (that you don’t have) and I’ll bring just myself, bro! — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) July 1, 2019

Ouch again.

Don’t bring milkshakes to a gunfight bro — Steve (@Sjanderson86) July 1, 2019

Yeah, bro.

Are you advocating this Dread? — Deplorable Curtis (@netstarman) June 30, 2019

This will not end well for y'all — Franco (@FrancoGermain1) June 30, 2019

It never does. And still they try, and try again.

You couldn't throw a Hershey bar pork chop. — Michael Rice 🍻 (@MikeRice74) July 1, 2019

You’re so super cool! We should hang and look at your sword collection! — RobbyJames (@RobbyJamesLA) July 1, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Its just a milkshake -> Its just a milkshake with concrete -> okay it's literally a brick. — Nick (@SpaceGrenades) July 1, 2019

And then when they throw a brick at the wrong person they’ll become the victims in all of this.

