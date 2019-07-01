Would appear CNN’s Brian Stelter aired an obviously edited video of the Antifa attack on Andy Ngo, magically making the punches and kicks disappear and ultimately ‘hiding’ the actual violence of the assault.

If you only saw CNN’s footage you’d think Ngo was just ‘silly-stringed’ and had regular milkshakes thrown at him.

Brandon Darby ‘politely’ asked Brian about it …

Brian does say it’s unacceptable, period, but he really did Ngo a disservice by not showing what he actually went through. Not to mention his dig about how ‘others’ have accused Ngo of trying to cause trouble.

Dude, c’mon, be better.

Trending

And there’s the real reason.

Could it be … wait for it … ‘FAKE NEWS’?

Heh.

Sorry, we had to.

Right? Where’s the video of that?

Oof!

Fair enough.

Related:

It is SO ON! Quillette founder Claire Lehman throws DOWN defending Andy Ngo and her outlet from blue-check jagoff

Queen SLAAAYED herself! AOC rage-tweets after getting a taste of her own medicine for trashing Ivanka Trump’s qualifications

‘Biden was right’: Brit Hume dismantles Kamala Harris and her ‘school busing’ pandering with just 1 simple fact-check

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andy NgoantifaCNNvideo