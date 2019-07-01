Would appear CNN’s Brian Stelter aired an obviously edited video of the Antifa attack on Andy Ngo, magically making the punches and kicks disappear and ultimately ‘hiding’ the actual violence of the assault.

If you only saw CNN’s footage you’d think Ngo was just ‘silly-stringed’ and had regular milkshakes thrown at him.

Brandon Darby ‘politely’ asked Brian about it …

Respectfully, @brianstelter, why did you edit out the part where Antifa punched and kicked the journalist? What’s going on here? https://t.co/pLZMEDrdMX — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 30, 2019

Brian does say it’s unacceptable, period, but he really did Ngo a disservice by not showing what he actually went through. Not to mention his dig about how ‘others’ have accused Ngo of trying to cause trouble.

Dude, c’mon, be better.

CNN Created Antifa when it first began attacking kids on college campuses CNN promoted them and praised in some intances. — GERALYN DOSSAN (@GERALYNDOSSAN) July 1, 2019

And there’s the real reason.

C-N-N — Ted A Miller (@Theomilll) July 1, 2019

Dishonesty — Susan Groff (@SusanGroff1) June 30, 2019

Could it be … wait for it … ‘FAKE NEWS’?

Heh.

Sorry, we had to.

How about when they stole his gear? Let's not forget that. — NJ1 (@NJankov1) June 30, 2019

Right? Where’s the video of that?

His 12 fans and viewers won’t mind. — Patrick D (@Patrick00764541) July 1, 2019

Oof!

Is that a rhetorical question? — NovemberThird2020 (@lroxt) July 1, 2019

Fair enough.

