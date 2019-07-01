As Twitchy reported earlier, Snopes well and truly screwed the proverbial pooch with their summation of what happened to Andy Ngo, going so far as to call his outlet, Quillette, a ‘conservative website’.

Anyone with at least half a brain knows Quillette is hardly a conservative site.

Granted, Snopes may well have less than half a brain but we digress.

Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo), who describes himself as an editor at the conservative website @Quillette and says he is “hated by antifa,” said he was attacked by anti-fascist protesters and had to be taken to the hospital to treat injuries to his face and head. https://t.co/AEj0YhDo0y — snopes.com (@snopes) June 30, 2019

Quillette founder, Claire Lehman, called Snopes out:

Wtf kind of fact checking is this? Andy Ngo is indeed an editor with us, he is a journalist. And no @Quillette is not “conservative,” we are all political moderates of a liberal centrist persuasion https://t.co/spgtyII6SM — Claire Lehmann (@clairlemon) June 30, 2019

And then for whatever reason, David Rothschild (a so-called economist) decided it was necessary to chime in and make a complete and total tool of himself. Yes, we meant to write tool.

1) Bad for people to attack journalists, regardless of their political agenda. 2) @Quillette is basically the literary wing of @TPUSA: all about silencing free speech by pushing for false equivalency for right-wing AND silencing progressive conversation. https://t.co/rCkmcI3Jeb — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) June 30, 2019

Dude.

Is.

Clueless.

Don’t try to caricature us with your crude partisan talking points. The founder of @Quillette (me) is Australian & our senior editors are British & Canadian respectively. Your 2 dimensional political prism doesn’t work on us https://t.co/cyQPedaEpn — Claire Lehmann (@clairlemon) June 30, 2019

DRAAAAAG HIM Claire!

Top articles @Quillette (after story about their editor getting attacked): condemning Eastern European migration to Western Europe, attacking #MeToo, attacking MLK for rape, anti-PC story, fawning piece on Teresa May. High brow right-wing dedicated to squashing progressive speech — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) June 30, 2019

You know this guy is a blast at birthday parties.

You’re wrong, and embarrassingly ignorant about who we are and what we do. — Claire Lehmann (@clairlemon) June 30, 2019

Embarrassingly so.

Very impressive army you got here! But, does not change the fact your publication is devoted to right-wing victimhood from left-wing speech. You are attempting to take down left-wing thought or force false promotion of right-wing thought (false equivalency). — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) June 30, 2019

What an a-hole, right?

Sorry, a clueless a-hole.

We have seen more disgusting, smug, foul people on the Left in the last two days than we have since Trump destroyed Hillary in 2016. The number of people claiming Andy had it coming, claiming he’s not a journalist and accusing of him being a Nazi … shockingly horrible.

And for us to be shocked these days is really something.

In a free an open society Quillette Turning Point USA, Breitbart, etc have every right to exist and form a meaningful part of the conversation. And, I appreciate your more high-brow writing and style. But, that does not alter the ultimate substance and goal of your work. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) June 30, 2019

Let’s not pretend he really knows anything about a ‘free and open society.’

Wow thanks @DavMicRot for letting us exist in your "free society." Whatever would we do without your permission? https://t.co/eMfOLvoCrt — Claire Lehmann (@clairlemon) June 30, 2019

Wow, indeed.

Please list the @Quillette articles (not titles) that you have read to completion that fit this description. I’ll wait. — Claire Lehmann (@clairlemon) June 30, 2019

Still waiting.

