Hey guys, good news! New York City’s Antifa wants everyone to know they’re the real heroes out there fighting ‘far-right violence’ and that they’re being repressed … or something. They even wrote an entire thread about it because NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES.

These people.

Every single antifascist that goes out on the streets to defend their towns and communities risks their life–from Far Right or police violence. We will defend ourselves from all repressive forces as well as anyone who gives alibis for this violent repression. CW: Violence/Cville — New York City Antifa (@NYCAntifa) June 30, 2019

Risks their life.

Alrighty.

Nazis shot at antifascist counter-protesters after a speech by Richard Spencer in Florida.https://t.co/jBoUAGg6Y2 — New York City Antifa (@NYCAntifa) June 30, 2019

VICE.

HA HA HA HA HA …

Oh, man.

VICE.

An antifascist counter-protester was shot in the stomach by a Far Right couple in Seattle.https://t.co/XZUcCBFM6A — New York City Antifa (@NYCAntifa) June 30, 2019

From The Guardian:

Barbosa added that they “created a situation designed to allow Elizabeth Hokoana to shoot the victim in the middle of an extremely crowded event under the guise of defending herself or her husband”. Marc Hokoana messaged a friend on Facebook the day before Yiannopoulos was scheduled to talk and said he “can’t wait for tomorrow”, according to police officials. In the Facebook message, obtained by a search warrant, he wrote: “I’m going to the Milo event and if the snowflakes get out off hand I’m just going to wade through their ranks and start cracking skulls.” Lawyers for the couple said in a statement that the two have given police and prosecutors “evidence showing that our clients acted lawfully in defense of others”.

We’re not seeing a follow up here … interesting.

Fascists beat Deandre Harris in Charlottesville in 2017. pic.twitter.com/GGicIvSemi — New York City Antifa (@NYCAntifa) June 30, 2019

Fascists.

A fascist killed Heather Heyer and seriously injured dozens of other counter-protesters in Charlottesville in 2017. pic.twitter.com/dlzmTDg3jv — New York City Antifa (@NYCAntifa) June 30, 2019

Nazis stabbed antifascists in Sacramento and the police are going after the antifascists in court.https://t.co/fsAaIqRhtG — New York City Antifa (@NYCAntifa) June 30, 2019

Three counter-protesters in Anaheim were stabbed by the Klan.https://t.co/Hf0kPIMAls pic.twitter.com/8ddH7nz4n9 — New York City Antifa (@NYCAntifa) June 30, 2019

This is of course not a complete list of the violence that fascists or the far right have managed to commit against the people they say they want to mass murder on a daily basis. But the reason there isn't *a lot* more is because we defend ourselves and fight back. — New York City Antifa (@NYCAntifa) June 30, 2019

And when the fash don't succeed? The police are ready to do it for them. "at least five people sought emergency medical care after the Aug. 4 police onslaught…was diagnosed w/ a minor brain hemorrhage, and a 29-year-old man had his arm ripped apart."https://t.co/WKmbqlMxgE pic.twitter.com/2CLVVJlqT5 — New York City Antifa (@NYCAntifa) June 30, 2019

Except when the police run away like they did when Andy Ngo was assaulted by these heroes.

Anti-fascism is self-defense. — New York City Antifa (@NYCAntifa) June 30, 2019

Unless you’re fascists yourselves and then it just becomes a group of thugs and losers pretending they matter when they really don’t.

But hey, nice try.

Antifa are the definition of fascism by words and actions! They do the very thing they say they are against, it hypocrisy at its best! — Ryder13 (@rryder13) July 1, 2019

Bwahahaha right. And fire is cold, ice is hot, that’s bullshit by the lot.

You beat think about self defense before you leave those protected enclaves that give rise to your insanity. The real world will be far less lenient — ❌Kit Reader❌ (@Keith53707199) July 1, 2019

This is not self defense … hitting someone from behind is NEVER self defense. pic.twitter.com/Y7ulSdMkuv — Sarcastic Audrey (@SarcasticAudrey) July 1, 2019

Oopsie.

Antifa starts fights; claims selfdefense. We see you. — Anne (@reddoor2000) July 1, 2019

Now more than ever.

