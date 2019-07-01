Hey guys, good news! New York City’s Antifa wants everyone to know they’re the real heroes out there fighting ‘far-right violence’ and that they’re being repressed … or something. They even wrote an entire thread about it because NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES.

These people.

Risks their life.

Alrighty.

VICE.

HA HA HA HA HA …

Oh, man.

VICE.

From The Guardian:

Barbosa added that they “created a situation designed to allow Elizabeth Hokoana to shoot the victim in the middle of an extremely crowded event under the guise of defending herself or her husband”.

Marc Hokoana messaged a friend on Facebook the day before Yiannopoulos was scheduled to talk and said he “can’t wait for tomorrow”, according to police officials. In the Facebook message, obtained by a search warrant, he wrote: “I’m going to the Milo event and if the snowflakes get out off hand I’m just going to wade through their ranks and start cracking skulls.”

Lawyers for the couple said in a statement that the two have given police and prosecutors “evidence showing that our clients acted lawfully in defense of others”.

We’re not seeing a follow up here … interesting.

Fascists.

Except when the police run away like they did when Andy Ngo was assaulted by these heroes.

Unless you’re fascists yourselves and then it just becomes a group of thugs and losers pretending they matter when they really don’t.

But hey, nice try.

Oopsie.

Now more than ever.

