Andy Ngo seems to be doing the circuit, talking about Antifa violently assaulting him this past weekend; he was on with Tucker Carlson and now on CNN.

And of course, CNN all but carried water for the thugs who gave Ngo a brain bleed and threw cement at him.

Watch.

Journalist @MrAndyNgo says he was assaulted by Antifa during demonstrations in Portland. “This country, rightfully, is very tuned to knowing…when the right goes too far…I wonder if this country though is also attuned to when the left can go too far." https://t.co/H0GSIoFF1U pic.twitter.com/hcCi2aRlkm — New Day (@NewDay) July 2, 2019

‘Says he was assaulted.’

Umm … maybe they missed the video but we all saw him being assaulted.

What a bunch of a-holes.

.@MrAndyNgo describes his politics as left-of-center, but because he reports critically on Antifa, CNN apparently has to label him “conservative” multiple times (also note they treat with suspicion the idea Antifa was behind the attack despite ample video evidence) pic.twitter.com/biyvsgs1mc — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 2, 2019

‘Conservative journalist.’

The Left has been working overtime to try and frame Ngo as some crazed alt-right NAZI who deserved a beat down, and CNN certainly seems to be doing their part to support that narrative.

Antifa literally said on Friday they were singling Ngo out for assault at Saturday’s protest. This isn’t exactly the giant mystery CNN suggests. https://t.co/Iw1fa1G4fu — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 2, 2019

Heh, ya’ think?

When did we start justifying assault with a deadly weapon in this country? — 🇺🇸lisa ann ⭐⭐⭐ (@lp5150) July 2, 2019

When Trump won the presidency.

“Says he was assaulted”; you fools. It was on camera. GMAFB — Pixie 🇺🇸 SS ☕️🍾 (@pixiejss) July 2, 2019

Yeah yeah yeah, we know, CNN is gonna CNN.

But SERIOUSLY?!

"Says he was assaulted" No, he showed you video of him being assaulted. Why are you people trying so hard to downplay antifa lynch mobs?

Seriously, what's your reasoning for this? — Sandpit (@rev_entertain) July 2, 2019

“Says he was assaulted”

Who says the media are dishonest clowns? — Kabloona! (@ODhonnabhain) July 2, 2019

It's on video. — Virginia Plain (@GinnyPlain) July 2, 2019

“Says he was assaulted”? It’s on video, you absolute clown show of an organization. — Whatevs (@danobrien1972) July 2, 2019

"Journalist @MrAndyNgo was assaulted by Antifa during demonstrations in Portland." FIFY Not sure why you needed the weasel words, but then again, This is CNN. — Shane Styles (@shaner5000) July 2, 2019

But ORANGE MAN BAD.

Wait, that doesn’t work here … or does it?

You know what, let’s just say it works anytime we write about CNN.

