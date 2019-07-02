Andy Ngo seems to be doing the circuit, talking about Antifa violently assaulting him this past weekend; he was on with Tucker Carlson and now on CNN.

And of course, CNN all but carried water for the thugs who gave Ngo a brain bleed and threw cement at him.

Watch.

‘Says he was assaulted.’

Umm … maybe they missed the video but we all saw him being assaulted.

What a bunch of a-holes.

‘Conservative journalist.’

Trending

The Left has been working overtime to try and frame Ngo as some crazed alt-right NAZI who deserved a beat down, and CNN certainly seems to be doing their part to support that narrative.

Heh, ya’ think?

When Trump won the presidency.

Yeah yeah yeah, we know, CNN is gonna CNN.

But SERIOUSLY?!

But ORANGE MAN BAD.

Wait, that doesn’t work here … or does it?

You know what, let’s just say it works anytime we write about CNN.

Related:

Houston, we have an IDIOT! AOC doubles down playing the victim during her ‘border tour’ and WHOA NELLY talk about backfire

OK, THIS is hilariously brutal –> Eric Swalwell can’t even beat a Chick-fil-A sandwich annnd we’re officially DYING over here

‘BREAKING: Rep. drama queen forced to follow rules!’ AOC smearing CBP officers goes all SORTS of wrong (David Hogg ‘assist’)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andy NgoantifaCNN