Hey guys, guess what? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is still trying to persuade everyone to believe that she was somehow a victim during her photo op … err … border tour yesterday, doubling down on her ridiculous claims against CBP officers.

We get it, she really wants to make this all about HER but c’mon.

Disrespectful of a bunch of Democrats visiting to pretend they care, trashing their jobs, and stirring the pot. Gosh, the monsters.

Also … MAAAAAAAKE IT STAAAAAAHP.

Rogue agency?

Is that like when Obama weaponized the IRS to target conservatives? Intel spying on Trump and his campaign? Asking for a friend.

Sure, CBP officers are the ones lying.

*sigh*

And neither will the words, ‘Taxes are too damn high.’

Wonder if she bothered to tell any of these people that she refused to fund their needs … guessing she did NOT.

