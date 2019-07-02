Hey guys, guess what? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is still trying to persuade everyone to believe that she was somehow a victim during her photo op … err … border tour yesterday, doubling down on her ridiculous claims against CBP officers.

We get it, she really wants to make this all about HER but c’mon.

I can’t understate how disturbing it was that CBP officers were openly disrespectful of the Congressional tour. If officers felt comfortable violating agreements in front of their *own* management & superiors, that tells us the agency has lost all control of their own officers. https://t.co/zZjNaodplr — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 2, 2019

Disrespectful of a bunch of Democrats visiting to pretend they care, trashing their jobs, and stirring the pot. Gosh, the monsters.

Also … MAAAAAAAKE IT STAAAAAAHP.

When you pair:

– 9,500 current + former CBP officers are part of a violently racist & sexually violent secret Facebook group

– Corroborating accounts of abuse

– CBP couldn’t control their own officers for a Congressional tour What else do you call that but a rogue agency? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 2, 2019

Rogue agency?

Is that like when Obama weaponized the IRS to target conservatives? Intel spying on Trump and his campaign? Asking for a friend.

And now CBP is pushing easily disprovable lies about members of Congress. Truly nuts. And to think this week the GOP & Dem “Problem Solvers Caucus” fought to eliminate ALL accountability amendments from funding. They just wrote a multi-billion dollar blank check for misconduct. https://t.co/6KIFc5KT6B — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 2, 2019

Sure, CBP officers are the ones lying.

*sigh*

Is this a f**king parody account? How is the check blank if it is for multi-billion dollars? Have you ever written a check? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 2, 2019

You’ve been implying they’re Nazis daily for weeks liar — KMK (@NeutocreteNinja) July 2, 2019

“Accountability” and “funding” are two words one would never expect to hear from a socialist. — Matt Wilson (@lawyermatt) July 2, 2019

And neither will the words, ‘Taxes are too damn high.’

Why is AOC complaining about the border crisis when she didn’t vote for any funding to solve the humanitarian crisis? She voted against the Senate AND the House version Democrats don’t care about people; they only care about power — Julie Hale (@julie_e_hale) July 2, 2019

Wonder if she bothered to tell any of these people that she refused to fund their needs … guessing she did NOT.

Related:

OK, THIS is hilariously brutal –> Eric Swalwell can’t even beat a Chick-fil-A sandwich annnd we’re officially DYING over here

Hope he got a RECEIPT! Ted Cruz uses THE TRUTH to OWN Nike for yanking ‘Betsy Ross’ sneaker and all we can say is #MERICA

‘BREAKING: Rep. drama queen forced to follow rules!’ AOC smearing CBP officers goes all SORTS of wrong (David Hogg ‘assist’)