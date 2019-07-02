Andrew Gillum got something interesting in the mail.

It was so interesting in fact that he felt the need to share it with Twitter …

I’ve been officially trolled (via US post mail) by the Trump campaign. #NotTodaySatan pic.twitter.com/yJDWDDrVrh — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) July 2, 2019

Not today Satan … really?

Oh, honey.

Did you make a donation? — Peter Ognibene (@PeterONJ) July 2, 2019

HA!

And of course, our humorless, delicate friends on the Left (like Andrew) failed to see the humor in what Trump (hopefully) sent to him.

Are my tax dollars paying for his junk mail? No thanks! — Elizabeth (@elizabethdoyle) July 2, 2019

Nope, his campaign dollars would be paying for this … but nice virtue-signaling.

Send it back with a bill charging him for all of his golf trips on behalf of the taxpayers. — Jeffrey Mason (@Ithaca01Jeffrey) July 2, 2019

Ooooh, sick burn.

Send it back and tell him you’re donating to Onward Together instead! — Hillary Won (@NYAnna22) July 2, 2019

Ugh, yuck, why?

Oh wait, this is Andrew’s thread.

Never mind.

You're a good man, Andrew Gillum. You're meant for bigger things than the election you were cheated out of. — Suspended Account Backup (@TellTheTruthDJT) July 2, 2019

‘Cheated out of.’

That’s adorable.

Ever notice when a Democrat loses an election they were ‘cheated’?

Owning the libs, by wasting time and postage . . . . — Gabe de Vega (@gdevega) July 2, 2019

It seems to have worked here. Just sayin’.

No different than mailers for vitamin and loan scams, aiming to manipulate with things like "personal correspondence". — rafael (@rafaelshimunov) July 2, 2019

And if anyone knows about manipulating people it’s Democrats.

If you asked any of these twatwaffles to define "socialism" they would have no idea what to say. — Mrs. Apotheker (@arianejustine) July 2, 2019

Twatwaffle?

Super edgy.

Maddening. I get them too and I’ve been a life long Democrat. #ImpeachDonaldTrumpNOW — Flo Ratcliffe (@Flobee03) July 2, 2019

OMG, HE GETS THEM TOO! THE HUMANITY! WON’T SOMEBODY PLEASE THINK OF THE CHILDREN?!

It’s a piece of mail, people.

Calm your … selves.

