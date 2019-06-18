As Twitchy reported, John Cusack retweeted an anti-Semitic cartoon, then deleted it, then blamed a bot for it … then he took it upon himself to write a seriously bizarre thread about what happened and how he’s some great warrior against fascism or something.

Honestly, his inability to tweet legibly makes it very difficult for us to say for sure what his point was with this thread. We’re pretty sure he was trying to make himself look better here but we’ll let you guys take a gander and decide for yourselves.

Well if it needs more clarity -this can be instructive – some thought – to follow –

1. in reaction to Palestinian human rights under Israeli occupation, an issue that concerns anyone fighting for justice , I RT’d & quickly deleted an image that’s harmful to both Jewish – — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 18, 2019

So it wasn’t a bot?

Or it was a bot?

2. & Palestinian friends, & for that I’m sorry.

The image depicted a blue Star of David, which I associated with Israel as their flag uses the same color & shape. I know the star itself is deeply meaningful to Jews no matter where they stand on Israel’s attacks on Palestinians — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 18, 2019

Note, he wrote this tweet twice in the thread but this one seemed a bit more coherent than the other so we went with it.

3 The use of the star, even if it depicts the state of Israel- committing human rights violations

– when combined with anti Jewish tropes about power- is antisemitic & antisemitism has no place in any rational political dialoge — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 18, 2019

Dialogue.

We know, this editor is being ‘that person’. She couldn’t help it.

4 to justify it – Would be as bad as conflating the cross with us flag when confronting US atrocities

So I get why it was a careless dumb thing to retweet – here’s some more good guidance on these issues –https://t.co/FExTgza6KV — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 18, 2019

Wait, so it’s American’s fault he was or wasn’t fooled by a bot and retweeted an anti-Semitic cartoon?

This is just getting confusing now.

5 I’ve been digging in deeply to the complexities of the history of antisemitism and fascism for years

Would recommend watching a film I produced called max –

And also a documentary called “the architecture of doom” I’ve been openly anti fascist for 35 + years publicly – — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 18, 2019

Hey guys, watch his movie.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

What an a-hole.

6 – so while I won’t take guff from anyone looking to score cheap shots on a caress mistweet- good to use my mistake to spread awareness – solidarity and peace to all — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 18, 2019

We’re thinking he meant, ‘score political cheap points’ but hey … what do we know?

And caress. What?

In Cusacks case I think he is genuinely stupid – Corbyn on the other hand – oh hang on.. — Tracy Ann Oberman (@TracyAnnO) June 18, 2019

Can’t wait until you sober up tomorrow morning and see all of your unintelligible tweets . — 🇮🇱Michele-מיכל🇺🇸 (@MicheleSabra) June 18, 2019

"A care mistweet" Riight you repeatedly defended your tweet before nuking everything relating to it and fabricating an apology. pic.twitter.com/ApKV7D8aMi — James Betti (@jt3bbi) June 18, 2019

I became aware of your anti-Semitism when you signed that boycott Jews letter with Roger Waters. So, thanks for spreading the awareness that you're an anti-Semite who's blind to his own anti-Semitism. — MrTwyst (@MisterTwyst) June 18, 2019

Welp, this went well, John.

