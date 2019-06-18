You know that old saying, ‘Don’t start none, won’t be none’?

Seems our good, sweet, dense, Democratic friends in Kentucky may have missed these simple words of wisdom that could have saved them a good deal of embarrassment on Twitter.

Kentucky Democratic rep on prospects of retired Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath against McConnell: “It’ll be the Beto O’Rourke-Ted Cruz race of 2020” https://t.co/5rlmMlZRtj — Roll Call (@rollcall) June 17, 2019

They realize Beto lost, right?

It doesn’t take a great political mind to come to the conclusion that this was a really stupid comparison to make.

Luckily there was a great political mind in Ted Cruz who was more than happy to make an example of the Kentucky Dems.

So you’re saying you’re going to spend a massive amount of money, attract fawning press & Hollywood attention, and still lose to the Republican? https://t.co/RwAZZPhybN — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 18, 2019

YAAAAAAAAAS.

Slay KWEEEEEN!

Wait, that doesn’t work here.

Or does it?

We’re going to allow it because it’s a kick-a*s tweet and, ‘Slay KIIIIIING’ doesn’t have the same oomph.

Seriously.

Ted FTW ! — Emily Miller (@EmilyMiller) June 18, 2019

And enter the easily triggered angry types who always turn up on Ted’s threads because … well, they’re easily triggered and angry.

You mean gerrymandering, voter suppression, voting machines flipping and voter intimidation? Cheaters gonna win. — Smoky Loves Amy + Beto (@IvDio2013) June 18, 2019

It’s like Democrats tossed out a few ‘hot words’ and these people picked them up and ran with them. What’s next, Russia?

Don't forget the handing over of our voting data to the Russian, which Cruz still has not answered for. — MelissaM (@Texasgemi) June 18, 2019

We were just kidding.

*sigh*

Don’t get comfy, Teddy — AbbyGayle (@AbbyGay28600558) June 18, 2019

Why not?

Democrats couldn’t beat him.

Meh.

Beto came within 3 percent of beating you and lifted Ds across the state. Nothing to crow about for you. Still deeply unpopular and too fringe for a diversifying state. — Carol Peters (@cvptexas) June 18, 2019

If by diversifying she means a bunch of Californians are trying to move in and turn Texas blue … sure.

It’s Texas and you won by a mere 3 points. You may want to sit this one out and shave that hideous beard while you’re at it. — Jeremy Rosenberg 🏳️‍🌈🦄 (@JeremyR1992) June 18, 2019

Poor Jeremy. He seems upset.

I kinda hate the guy but this was a solid jab haha — Brian Johnson (@SebastianMcGigs) June 18, 2019

And there it is.

Ted wins.

