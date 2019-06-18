Would someone pretty please with sugar on top get Ilhan Omar a dictionary? And if she’s still confused by what the word ‘alien’ actually means perhaps break out the puppets and crayons?

Ilhan should probably sit this one out … but hey, at least she didn’t claim Trump is running concentration camps at the border.

It has been an exceptionally stupid day.

Thanks, AOC.

Ouch.

Ooooh, it’s the legal term for someone in our country illegally.

Who knew?

But then she’d have to actually admit Trump isn’t being a big ol’ racist meanie in his tweet.

That. ^

Which is probably why it confuses her.

Ok, it might well be time to break out the puppets and crayons.

