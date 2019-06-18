Would someone pretty please with sugar on top get Ilhan Omar a dictionary? And if she’s still confused by what the word ‘alien’ actually means perhaps break out the puppets and crayons?

No one is an "alien." This is family separation on a massive scale. Dehumanizing immigrants and tearing apart families will not make us any stronger. It will only destroy lives, traumatize children, and make our country less safe. https://t.co/a8q9YV3AGX — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 18, 2019

Ilhan should probably sit this one out … but hey, at least she didn’t claim Trump is running concentration camps at the border.

It has been an exceptionally stupid day.

Thanks, AOC.

What part of “Illegal” can’t you understand? — Plecander (@plecander) June 18, 2019

Actually Omar, up until about 10 years ago it was part of the government vernacular and it is not a derogatory term. Only until the social justice movement did it become considered racist or derogatory. But I would only expect a recently conscripted ALEIN to whine about it. — Flyboy McDillon (@michillbilly) June 18, 2019

Ouch.

Actually, people who ignore our nation’s right to sovereignty, are illegal aliens. Alien is a perfectly good word and no amount of redefinition changes the reality. — Phillip J Hubbell (@PJHubbell) June 18, 2019

Actually many are “aliens”. See US Code, IRS Code, etc.https://t.co/3WHsTaAqwT — Remember Otis (@bitterclingerpa) June 18, 2019

Ooooh, it’s the legal term for someone in our country illegally.

Who knew?

Unless they're an ILLEGAL ALIEN. You could look it up. — jerZboyMediaUSA (@jerZboyUSA) June 18, 2019

But then she’d have to actually admit Trump isn’t being a big ol’ racist meanie in his tweet.

That's the legal term, genius. — KrissaKray #GREENWALL (@xtglamour) June 18, 2019

That. ^

Alien: (adjective) belonging to foreign country or nation. This isn't that hard. 🤷 — Azimuth (@AzimuthBarnum) June 18, 2019

Which is probably why it confuses her.

Alien is merely foreign. Foreign still means foreign. Even in quotation marks. pic.twitter.com/535QJgddco — LetsThinkAboutThis (@AlternateReal15) June 18, 2019

Then maybe they should stay at home 💁🏽‍♂️ — Constitutional kung-FU (@mattgoedde) June 18, 2019

Get a dictionary please.

Alien- belonging to a foreign country or nation.

It's not dehumanizing to utilize a word accurately depicting the situation — 🇺🇸America First Stacy (@Discoveringme40) June 18, 2019

Ok, it might well be time to break out the puppets and crayons.

