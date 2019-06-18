Sounds like Rob Schneider has a new podcast.

RAD.

And there’s no better way to push a podcast than by ticking off a bunch of anti-theists who will screech at you and about your podcast endlessly. Seriously, it’s like when Obama became the best gun salesman EVER.

Very clever.

Even when an ‘Atheist’ claims to reject God, he still has to acknowledge the idea of god in his rejection.

Here is what you will never hear from someone driving off a cliff, “SOON I’LL RETURN TO NOTHING!!” #SeeWhatHappensPodcast — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) June 18, 2019

And cue the raging, insecure, angry anti-theists who can’t deal with mockery.

Note, this editor does not consider people who rage about ‘flying spaghetti monsters’ to be atheists … these people are definitely anti-theists.

When @RobSchneider rejects the Flying Spaghetti Monster, he still has to acknowledge the idea of the Flying Spaghetti Monster in his rejection. Here is what you will never hear from someone diving into a pot at roiling boil, "Make me al dente!!!" — Danny C (@DanielDannyc12) June 18, 2019

Danny tried so hard, too.

Maybe he should leave the jokes up to the comedian.

Why are religious people so concerned with those who are not religious, and those who challenge their beliefs? I think that, deep down, it’s their fear of facing the truth. — one love ❤️ (@globalunionist) June 18, 2019

OR it could be that ‘religious people’ spend a lot of time getting shamed and ridiculed for what they believe so every once in a while they push back?

You can claim the same for the Flying Spaghetti Monster. This is not a valid argument. — Michael Blackwell (@realMBlackwell) June 18, 2019

The irony of this guy thinking he’s making a valid argument.

In the same way that rejecting Santa or the Easter Bunny requires acknowledgement of the mythology. What's your point? — Bill Minnery (@BMinnery12) June 18, 2019

Shocker, we’ve never heard an anti-theist make an argument against God using Santa and the Easter Bunny.

They must have some sort of pamphlet filled with annoying arguments they pass around at their angry little anti-theist get-togethers.

You are actually dumber than you look. Didn’t think that was possible. — Donnie1936 (@donnie1936) June 18, 2019

If anyone ever needed Jesus it’s this guy.

I reject the idea that unicorns exist, does that make them real too because of the idea of unicorns? Just stop…. — T-Smif (@TheSaintlyHog) June 18, 2019

Because God is just like a unicorn.

If this editor rolled her eyes any further back in her head she’s dee behind herself.

Related:

D’OH! Jimmy Kimmel writer Bess Kalb schools HERSELF trying to school Liz Cheney over AOC’s concentration camp comments

‘NOBODY is buying what you’re selling’: Sharyl Attkisson dismantles Wikipedia ‘agenda editor’ in back and forth about propaganda

Oh honey, STOP! AOC comes UN-GLITTER-GLUED after Repubs slam her for concentration camp comments (Liz Cheney bonus)