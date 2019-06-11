As Twitchy reported earlier, Eric Swalwell used a Mark Twain quote to describe history that many people either had never heard of or had completely forgotten so he came off sounding like his usual dolt self.

So, of course, Eric doubled down on it again today …

.@RepSwalwell: "It's said often that history doesn't repeat itself, it rhymes. And we heard a lot of rhymes yesterday." pic.twitter.com/zcl6iJ5JZ9 — The Hill (@thehill) June 11, 2019

And this only served to inspire Twitter poets to write the best, most hilarious poetry around.

Heh.

Roses are red

Violets are blue

Swalwell is crazy

But also he's youhttps://t.co/JbqOfYCEgz — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 11, 2019

Ugh, man we hope not.

There once was a man named Swalwell

Who thought living in the White House would be swell

He wants to ban guns

And makes flat-footed puns

And in polls he's not doing at all well. https://t.co/eniG7K6NfE — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) June 11, 2019

Wouldn’t quite fit on a bumper sticker BUT it works.

#HistoryRhymes

She tripped into a plane

She got chucked into a van

She was found wandering in the woods

With a fifth of vodka in hand. — Patty Girl 🍀 (@PerspicaciousXY) June 11, 2019

Hrm, who could this one be about?

My name is @repswallwell

I’m less liked than Jerry Falwell

I’m running for president!

Find me below one percent

Give up your guns, you kooks!

Or we’ll hit you with our nukes! #historyrhymes@PolitiBunny https://t.co/n1BcMlq89U — guyddog (@guyddog) June 11, 2019

Nice job working in the nukes.

Short and sweet.

When you said:

" What Difference Does it Make"

We know what you meant.

We went to the Polls and sent the message#GETBENT

#historyrhymes — Diane B (@dmb1031) June 11, 2019

Peace, love, harmony, & the American Dream were really starting to gel until Obama blew in and shot it to hell. Racial division & polarization started up with his administration.

Damned if the Left didn’t start calling for a new era of identity segregation.#HistoryRhymes — Some Other Sarah (@FoundersGirl) June 11, 2019

This doesn’t even rhyme.

But it’s awesome.

She couldn’t find Wisconsin

She couldn’t find her shoe

She couldn’t find the White House

America said, “Whew!”#HistoryRhymes pic.twitter.com/cY4uPOPYYH — Kurt Michaels (@DatOtherMichael) June 11, 2019

Hillary lost the election.

The Russians weren't really to blame.

It had more to do with her venomous spew,

And her problems with bording a plane.#HistoryRhymes — Allen Ray (@2CynicAl65) June 11, 2019

There once was a really big boat.

“It’s unsinkable!” people would gloat.

It hit some big ice,

which didn’t end nice,

especially for Jack because Rose wouldn’t put herself out enough to make room for him on that giant freaking door she was floating on. #HistoryRhymes — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) June 11, 2019

#HistoryRhymes

Uranium strike one

Benghazi strike two

Wisconsin strike three

and Hillary was through — G (@TCC_Grouchy) June 11, 2019

There’s sort of a ‘one fish, two fish, red fish, blue fish’ vibe here.

Roses are red

Violets are blue

Hillary still lost

Boo hoo hoo hoo#HistoryRhymes https://t.co/lfQtjOUewL — Kurt Michaels (@DatOtherMichael) June 11, 2019

There once was a group in DC.

Who just couldn't hold their pee.

They threw a big fit

Because their candidate was s#!t

And lost Election 2016#HistoryRhymes https://t.co/ZyLBzVZm3c — Allen Ray (@2CynicAl65) June 11, 2019

So many people are poets, and they didn’t even know it.

