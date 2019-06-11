Eric Swalwell made a fool of himself.

Again. Yeah, we know, you’re totally surprised.

And in other news, a pig’s backside is still pork.

Watch.

*please clap*

No, Eric, no one says history rhymes but they do say it repeats.

Whoa boy … anyone else starting to wonder if he and AOC are distant cousins?

So Mark Twain said it. K.

He’d have been better off to say, ‘According to Mark Twain,’ or ‘As Mark Twain once said,’.

And it’s still not ‘often said.’

Heh.

Mark Twain did that one time.

At band camp.

IT’S A JOKE, settle down.

It’s possible.

Somebody has to like it.

That’s the funniest part of all of this. Eric thought the clip was good enough to share on Twitter.

We’re starting to understand why he’s polling at 0%.

Gold star for the Step Brothers meme.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Cruel, just CRUEL.

But funny.

And that sums it up nicely.

Winner.

