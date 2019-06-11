Eric Swalwell made a fool of himself.

Again. Yeah, we know, you’re totally surprised.

And in other news, a pig’s backside is still pork.

Watch.

"It’s often said that history doesn’t repeat, it rhymes, and we are hearing many of those rhymes today" pic.twitter.com/Kxy3OJOlT0 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 10, 2019

*please clap*

No, Eric, no one says history rhymes but they do say it repeats.

Google search revealed only ONE result returned… And in that search of the term, they found the last use in 1970. — Unapologetic Beard ⚔️ (@TheBeardFiles) June 11, 2019

Whoa boy … anyone else starting to wonder if he and AOC are distant cousins?

So apparently Eric's quote is from Mark Twain, so now I've heard it, but I stand by what I tweeted before in that those sayings are much more common. — Marshall (@Marshal91559195) June 11, 2019

So Mark Twain said it. K.

He’d have been better off to say, ‘According to Mark Twain,’ or ‘As Mark Twain once said,’.

And it’s still not ‘often said.’

Heh.

Nobody says that. — Chewiechipsahoy (@Crapplefratz) June 11, 2019

Mark Twain did that one time.

At band camp.

IT’S A JOKE, settle down.

That dude hears voices. — brownOUT (@JHWalz32) June 11, 2019

It’s possible.

You should have really tried that out on another adult before you said it in public. — American – David (@Dcoxboomer) June 11, 2019

Thought you were the no bull guy. This is bull. — Dan H (@dalsx1) June 11, 2019

You sure like the sound of your own voice don't you. — Hell Site Navigator (@KarstenKinstler) June 11, 2019

Somebody has to like it.

Good lord, you intentionally tweeted out a clip of you sounding like a stupid college sophomore. — The Original SPQR in 3D (@SPQRzilla) June 11, 2019

That’s the funniest part of all of this. Eric thought the clip was good enough to share on Twitter.

We’re starting to understand why he’s polling at 0%.

Gold star for the Step Brothers meme.

Is your rapper name Busted Rhymes? — Scottergate 😀 (@Scottergate) June 11, 2019

I don't know who's writing your attempts at flowery rhetoric, but I suggest you fire them. #BoldWithoutTheBold — Janice 🍟🐶🏀🏈 (@jannyfayray) June 11, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This is representing the 0% — Kevin (@SharkVette) June 11, 2019

Cruel, just CRUEL.

But funny.

And that sums it up nicely.

Roses are red

Violets are blue

Hillary still lost

Boo hoo hoo hoo#HistoryRhymes https://t.co/lfQtjOUewL — Kurt Michaels (@DatOtherMichael) June 11, 2019

Winner.

