Like a good little socialist, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez already wants more of your money. As Twitchy readers know, AOC is definitely onboard to give herself a raise at the expense of taxpayers because lobbyists might make her take their evil, dark money or something if she doesn’t get one.

She wrote a thread about this topic first thing this morning:

Yep. Voting against cost of living increases for members of Congress may sound nice, but doing so only increases pressure on them to keep dark money loopholes open. This makes campaign finance reform *harder.* ALL workers deserve cost of living increases, incl min wage workers. https://t.co/fCdgHKx4G1 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 11, 2019

So if taxpayers don’t give her money she’ll be forced to take dark money and stuff.

She really thought this was a good argument?

Nah @AOC I disagree with you here. Pass term limits, immigration reform, min. Wage increase first, then you can adjust your salaries for cost of living. I’m sure we all would vote to give ourselves a raise too but we can’t. — iWill (@iWill2_) June 11, 2019

In democratically socialist businesses (like worker co-ops) or methods (like collective bargaining) you actually CAN vote for a worker pay increase. Many do! We can’t pass these laws bc of big money. This is how you chip at it. Like I said, it’s not popular but I’m being 💯 https://t.co/toFwbs56x0 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 11, 2019

She might as well have said, ‘No no, little person, it’s ok. You should pay me more while you don’t make enough because that’ll show those evil rich people!’

What this does is punish members who rely on a straight salary, and reward those who rely on money loopholes and other forms of self-dealing. For example, it incentivizes the horrible kinds of legislative looting we saw in the GOP tax scam bill. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 11, 2019

OOOOOOOMG this woman.

It’s not a fun or politically popular position to take. But consistency is important. ALL workers should get cost of living increases. That’s why minimum wage should be pegged to inflation, too. Voting against cost of living increases is 1 reason why dark $ loopholes stay open. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 11, 2019

And if a CEO who made as much as she does in the private world decided he or she needed a raise she’d be the first one to shame them for being greedy.

All we can really do is shake our heads at this point.

"Give us more money, or we'll just get it elsewhere. Whatever it takes, bitches." Ransom demands. https://t.co/4mKDnXHAp1 — Gordon Shuckrow III (@GordonShuckrow3) June 11, 2019

No. One, you make almost $200,000, that seems more than enough to get by on to me. Two, it seems you folks all leave Congress as millionaires anyway. Why should we throw more on top of that? https://t.co/fVA1R0FfSI — Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) June 11, 2019

Because if we don’t DARK MONEY WINS! ELEVENTY!

It's starting. She talks about capping income for us, but doesn't think twice about calling for pay increases for the government. Kids, just say no to Socialism. https://t.co/4w5I2Rp0EO — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) June 11, 2019

Bingo.

Sounds a bit like extortion. 😎 — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) June 11, 2019

Bingo again.

What say the taxpayers?

Lol you're already advocating to give yourself a raise!? Look, this is my shocked face. pic.twitter.com/8UG966obdX — BigRedDRUHMyo (@BigRedDRUHMyo) June 11, 2019

The grifter who was bartending last year is there for the $$$.

Not just 174k salary. She wants those books deals and a nice retainer from CNN and MSNBC. — AtticusLee (@AtticusLee6) June 11, 2019

So it's extortion? — misinforminimalism (@jeff_techentin) June 11, 2019

If you can't get by on $174k a year, which is far more than the average American makes, maybe you're too stupid to be in Congress. And the fact.many can't is largely the reason why America is $22 TRILLION in debt.https://t.co/6Q6MKo3vkg — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) June 11, 2019

You should work for FREE… — Harry Gato ✝️ (@harrygato) June 11, 2019

Put it to music, baby. You can't live on $175k a yr, call @DaveRamsey. — Jenny 🐼 (@JCEdmund) June 11, 2019

wait…what!!!!!! if you don't give us more money we're going to be corrupt! ahahahahahahahahahahahaha — Gianbattista (@gbtiepolo1) June 11, 2019

Heh… it's not designed to be a career either. It's a service job that you all should do for two terms max and leave. Don't like the pay, graduate in your career. Thx — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) June 11, 2019

So you are saying if you don’t get a raise, you are likely to take bribes? You are comparing yourself to a minimum wage worker? Wow, you are a real “ woman of the people”. — Socialism Kills (@WendyDamron) June 11, 2019

I like the sub-text here that Congresspersons’ morality hinges on COLA — Frankly, I’m a patriot (@FrankDracmanJr) June 11, 2019

So bad.

In other words: Either you pay me more or I’ll start breaking the law because I can’t control my nature. Correct? — Alejandro Palomares (@AHPSC) June 11, 2019

It’s like she wanted to make herself look worse.

You already make four to five times what my family makes but you need to worry about cost of living …. — Bip sutton (@bippal) June 11, 2019

You volunteered for the job, Sandy. You knew what the pay was. We are $22,000,000,000,000 in debt as a country. GTFO with your raises. You make 3x the National avg. live within your means and shut up. — Whatevs (@danobrien1972) June 11, 2019

Seems taxpayers are against it, Sandy.

Better luck next time.

