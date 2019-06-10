Sounds like House Democrats have put holding AG Bill Bar in contempt on hold.

House Judiciary Dems announced they've reached a deal with DOJ to get info related to the Mueller report. This means, per Chair Nadler, that the contempt proceedings against AG Barr (see: https://t.co/J7AfEl6a8q) will be put on hold pic.twitter.com/oZ5OIirCD9 — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) June 10, 2019

So basically Nadler realized that holding Barr in contempt for being unable to legally release the information he wanted released was a bad idea. Sure, he can pretend it was because he got his way but c’mon … really?

Yeah, shocked they don't want to hold him in contempt for not breaking the law and giving them grand jury info. — Muscles McSexington (@StArminante) June 10, 2019

Right?!

Luckily for Nadler and the other House Dems, the Left is handling this news very well.

JUST KIDDING.

But he was held in contempt because he refused to testify in their hearing. — Tami Burages (@tburages) June 10, 2019

But but but!

How much time is Nadler giving them? I'd say, noon tomorrow or it's over. Stop dicking around, House Dems! — Traci 💚 (@TraciKitchen) June 10, 2019

Yeah! *shakes fist then laughs hysterically*

How much time @RepJerryNadler ?!!! — Momma Bird (@momanger3333) June 10, 2019

ehhh…im tired — Black Diamond (@Radical_Thotz) June 10, 2019

Join the club.

Sure. Just let them use the whole 24 each time up the court. Great idea. — Manifest Injury (@barkflight) June 10, 2019

Wrong decision — Sheila Mossman (@SheilaMossman) June 10, 2019

MISTAKE — Luann Peacock🦚 (@LuannGPeacock) June 10, 2019

The DOJ knows how to play spineless Dems… #delaydelaydelay — Fight Goddess (@fight_goddess) June 10, 2019

Typical Democrat Nader is weak — crft (@keraz37) June 10, 2019

Pretty sure they meant Nadler …

This is absolutely infuriating. — medit8now (@medit8now) June 10, 2019

Democrats got NOTHIN’ and they know it.

