Sounds like House Democrats have put holding AG Bill Bar in contempt on hold.

So basically Nadler realized that holding Barr in contempt for being unable to legally release the information he wanted released was a bad idea. Sure, he can pretend it was because he got his way but c’mon … really?

Right?!

Luckily for Nadler and the other House Dems, the Left is handling this news very well.

JUST KIDDING.

But but but!

Yeah! *shakes fist then laughs hysterically*

Join the club.

Pretty sure they meant Nadler …

Democrats got NOTHIN’ and they know it.

