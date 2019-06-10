Sounds like ThinkProgress may be having some moolah troubles …
NEW: ThinkProgress, the influential progressive news site, is in dire financial straits, with a $3 million shortfall projected for 2019, according to a budget doc @GideonResnick obtained https://t.co/Ken8zqmGHu
— Sam Stein (@samstein) June 10, 2019
From The Daily Beast:
ThinkProgress, the website that is a project of the Democratic Party’s primary think tank, is facing dire financial troubles and bleeding staff, according to primary-source documents viewed by The Daily Beast.
A budget document provided to ThinkProgress management and obtained by The Daily Beast showed that the website was expecting a roughly $3 million gulf between revenue and expenses for 2019. ThinkProgress has never been a revenue generator, and has often made up for its deficits through fundraising efforts and funds from its mothership entity, the Center for American Progress (CAP). But the current outlook is significantly worse than ever before.
According to the document, advertising revenue is projected to fall $350,000 short of what was budgeted this year, and online contributions are expected to fall short by nearly $180,000. The site is projected to have about $64,000 in grant revenue (money derived from donations to CAP and meant for coverage by ThinkProgress) in 2019. That’s roughly $60,000 short of what it had budgeted for the year and roughly $540,000 less than it received in 2018.
ThinkProgress and other Lefty rags seem to be struggling. Wonder why that is.
Not seeing a whole lot of sympathy for ThinkProgress in the responses.
Fake news and manufactured fauxrage doesn't pay the bills.
— JWF (@JammieWF) June 10, 2019
User locked or suspended in 3 … 2 … 1
The mainstream media took over their schtick so their market share decreased.
— Muscles McSexington (@StArminante) June 10, 2019
Nailed it.
Trying to out-progressive and out-crazy one another is a tough market. Clearly.
