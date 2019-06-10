It’s hard to blame any man in the workplace for thinking twice about mentoring or working one-on-one with a woman with the narrative we’ve seen spreading from our ‘good’ friends on the Left where basically men are guilty of whatever they’re accused of until they can prove themselves innocent.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blames the men … and basically proved why they are right to be cautious.

We know, you’re shocked she wrote something stupid.

Again.

She just doesn’t get it.

And neither does Benjamin Wittes.

Why would any man put himself at risk mentoring a woman in this current political environment? This does not make men immature or creepy, it makes them cautious, and who could blame them? Kavanaugh ring any bells?

Trending

The #MeToo movement has hurt far more women than men.

Even her supporters thought this one went a bit too far.

Bingo.

Related:

‘And you get paid for this’?! NYT journo’s thread claiming the far-right used YouTube to radicalize followers goes SO wrong

The great TRIGGERING begins: Tim Young asks ‘my body, my choice’ crowd an INCONVENIENT question and they just lose it

Hallmark Channel BEAT THEM! CNN’s ratings continue to TANK impressively and Lefties come completely un-glitter-glued

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #MeTooAOCCreepy MenmenmisandryWorkplace