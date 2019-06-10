It’s hard to blame any man in the workplace for thinking twice about mentoring or working one-on-one with a woman with the narrative we’ve seen spreading from our ‘good’ friends on the Left where basically men are guilty of whatever they’re accused of until they can prove themselves innocent.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blames the men … and basically proved why they are right to be cautious.

We know, you’re shocked she wrote something stupid.

Again.

Is it really that hard to not be creepy? https://t.co/WJJv7QNDyn — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 9, 2019

She just doesn’t get it.

60 percent of male managers need to grow up.https://t.co/sRipnNXHFX — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) June 9, 2019

And neither does Benjamin Wittes.

Why would any man put himself at risk mentoring a woman in this current political environment? This does not make men immature or creepy, it makes them cautious, and who could blame them? Kavanaugh ring any bells?

Your tweet is an example of holding men guilty until proven innocent. Many comments to your tweet show the same attitude. In this environment of course men would prefer to avoid mentoring women at work. — Avire (@Right_Avire) June 10, 2019

Don't like the new rules? pic.twitter.com/WPgED6rC9j — Marie Arf (@schwingcat) June 10, 2019

The #MeToo movement has hurt far more women than men.

It seems hard for you. — See Jack Run (@CrackaJackin) June 10, 2019

You made your "me too" beds…. This is what you get. Now men are scared to say hi or good morning. 🖕🏼 — Richard Lawrence (@RLawrence727) June 9, 2019

As I said in the previous tweet that somehow disappeared: No, it's not that men are inherently creepy. It's that they're afraid they'll be interpreted as creepy, in the era of Me Too and overreactions. — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) June 9, 2019

Tone deaf comment. There are a lot of bad guys out there who have done bad things but theres also women who have exploited others pain for their gain and made false claims against good men. Women can be sharks too and it's a delicate situation that requires trust from both — Alex Andrason (@AAndrason) June 9, 2019

I side with @AOC on a lot of things, but I really do think you're right. "creepy" is such a subjective idea, and the media cycle we're in just perpetuates paranoia, so it's not that strange that men would worry about how their actions may be interpreted. — Brad Oliver (@BardOliver) June 10, 2019

Even her supporters thought this one went a bit too far.

No, it’s risky, when one point of a finger can destroy a man’s livelihood and career, with no proof whatsoever. — Tom Pietrycha (@TomPietrycha) June 9, 2019

Yes, even if I act perfectly, I could easily be me-tooed. Not worth it. — Raphael (@raphaelist) June 10, 2019

Congresswoman, they're not "uncomfortable" because "it's hard not to be creepy". What's uncomfortable for them is walking on eggshells because they never know when somebody's going to come up with an excuse to accuse them of sexual assault. For profit. https://t.co/WqGVakrYDu — Maggie Leber (@MaggieL) June 10, 2019

Bingo.

