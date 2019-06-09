In other good news, CNN’s ratings were crap AGAIN this past week … they just keep dropping, and dropping, and dropping.

And look at who’s number one.

No wonder Brian Stelter is always complaining about Fox News. We’d be cranky too if we were supposedly a popular news outlet and were getting beaten by Home and Garden, the Hallmark Channel, and Investigation Discovery.

TV RATINGS: Fox News ends the week as the most-watched basic cable network in daytime for a 20th consecutive week. https://t.co/vvaDRNoqDZ pic.twitter.com/wAyXNGKZpF — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) June 8, 2019

From AdWeek.com:

CNN, which finished No. 12 across cable in total prime time viewers, posted +13% year-over-year growth in the daypart. That’s more growth than its cable news competition. On the downside, CNN was -7% in total viewers across total day, despite earning a top 10 ranking in that daypart (No. 9).

So they’re growing but they still suck.

That’s gotta hurt.

Wompity womp womp.

Upon hearing that CNN lost in the ratings last week to a channel called Investigation Discovery, what is your first reaction? — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) June 9, 2019

We voted for LOL although truth be told, this editor loves Investigation Discovery.

How cool is this?! Other networks can't fix what they won't acknowledge is broken. Especially happy for @ShannonBream. She's a TOTAL breath of fresh air! And @TuckerCarlson's got it gonnin' on, too. Dominating – that's what he's doing. Happy for @FoxNews. They win – we win! — Lee Coppock (@leecoppock1) June 9, 2019

And since Fox News is in first place again (for the 20th week, wow), the Left was front and center to shake their tiny little fists and act like a bunch of toddlers who need a juice and a nap.

True but #FNC is also in the lead for #1 viewers who are misinformed #FoxNews viewers. #1 misinformed viewers in all cable blocks. U maybe #1 in ratings but substance counts. — Ernesto Nava Jr (@nestonavajr) June 9, 2019

What?

Heh.

Actually, when it comes to ratings all that really matters are the numbers, pal.

Soooo….the ‘ol Dukes of Hazzard TV watchers and WWF fans aged and found a news channel they could relate too. FOX viewers aren’t after news. The want attractive blonds in short dresses, small words and hateful entertainment. News quality is an afterthought. — Michael (@michael56519302) June 9, 2019

Because people are too dumb to watch CNN? EL OH EL.

Are these demo splits able to analyze length of viewing? It has long been my belief (need to back up with study) that #FauxNews viewers are basically watching non-stop from 5pm-11pm with little exception. Especially 8-10pm. — Bro-lo El Cordero (@BrownNote9Hz) June 9, 2019

Only great thinkers use the term, ‘Faux News.’

Heh.

So "fox entertainment" is more entertaining than other news shows, outrage is more fun than analysis. Says a lot about how opinions are formed in this country — Pete Smith 🇺🇸 (@lib_repub) June 9, 2019

They don’t get it, THIS is why they keep losing.

Let’s hope they don’t figure it out anytime soon.

Related:

OMG, he is so mad! HA! How hard do you think Trump laughed at Chuck Schumer’s multi-tweet temper tantrum over Mexico?

Just straight-up EVIL: Feminist admits the vile truth behind the abortion lobby in shocking video (watch)

BAHAHA! Brit Hume shares tweet from popular Twitter account ‘You Had One Job’ and we have SOOOO many questions