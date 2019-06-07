We kinda sorta totally love that Brit Hume shared this tweet from ‘You Had One Job.’ Sometimes it’s easy to forget there is a real ‘person’ behind these accounts, especially behind accounts like Brit’s, and this is such a great reminder.

And funny as Hell.

And you know what, he’s not wrong.

Here we go …

Hrm. Alrighty then.

Trending

We definitely have questions.

This can’t be good.

*dead*

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Not. Saying. A. Word.

OOOOOOMG

Oh man.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Related:

Wait, he’s RIGHT! Grandma’s Boy Allen Covert points out how Twitter is violating its own TOS annnd we’re officially dead now

‘We fight for those who have no voice.’ Blue-check pastor tries picking a fight with pro-life women and it goes so badly he DELETES

GAME-CHANGER –> Mueller excluded major detail about key figure linked to Russia intel

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: brit humemoviessex lifeYou Had One Job