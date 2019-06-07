We kinda sorta totally love that Brit Hume shared this tweet from ‘You Had One Job.’ Sometimes it’s easy to forget there is a real ‘person’ behind these accounts, especially behind accounts like Brit’s, and this is such a great reminder.
And funny as Hell.
Don’t miss the responses to this. I laughed out loud at some of them. https://t.co/FuwrrNAHpv
— Brit Hume (@brithume) June 7, 2019
And you know what, he’s not wrong.
This should be interesting. pic.twitter.com/RHs1iY9m9m
— You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) June 7, 2019
Here we go …
Star Wars.
(A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…)
— Paine Don't Hurt (@PaineInTheNeck) June 7, 2019
Spaceballs……
— SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) June 7, 2019
Hrm. Alrighty then.
Gone Girl
— Their nonnie (@ceastwoo) June 7, 2019
Risky Business
— Billiam (@Bill081466) June 7, 2019
Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo
— El Jefe (@ElJefeTulum) June 7, 2019
We definitely have questions.
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
— Jordy Salyer (@PlainOlJordy) June 7, 2019
The Seven Year Itch.
— Chris Cline (@1000thghostauto) June 7, 2019
This can’t be good.
Lost in Space
— Just another guy (@PhantomQuasar) June 7, 2019
Deadwood
— Allen Harkrader (@HarkCat) June 7, 2019
*dead*
Frozen
— Adrienne (@Adrienne1974) June 7, 2019
mission impossible
— lemang (@Hafizi_XD) June 7, 2019
Catch Me If You Can 🤣🤣
— Warlord (@JediWarlord117) June 7, 2019
All’s quiet on the western front.
— Paul holt (@Paulhol06781578) June 7, 2019
Toy Story 🙄
— Kirsty (@SpringKirsty_HU) June 7, 2019
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
Pee Wee’s Big Adventure
— K Richardson (@krichardson17) June 7, 2019
Not. Saying. A. Word.
Gone in sixty seconds
— jake (@jake99001468) June 7, 2019
OOOOOOMG
The good, the bad and the ugly
— jfc (@jfcloutier) June 7, 2019
Gladiator
— Neal Boortz (@Talkmaster) June 7, 2019
Home alone
— PhlpMsmr (@Drake_Vador) June 7, 2019
8 Seconds.
— RezDevil (@rez_devil) June 7, 2019
Oh man.
Solo
— Fidgell (@IamFidgell) June 7, 2019
Winner winner chicken dinner.
Related:
Wait, he’s RIGHT! Grandma’s Boy Allen Covert points out how Twitter is violating its own TOS annnd we’re officially dead now
‘We fight for those who have no voice.’ Blue-check pastor tries picking a fight with pro-life women and it goes so badly he DELETES
GAME-CHANGER –> Mueller excluded major detail about key figure linked to Russia intel