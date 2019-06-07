We kinda sorta totally love that Brit Hume shared this tweet from ‘You Had One Job.’ Sometimes it’s easy to forget there is a real ‘person’ behind these accounts, especially behind accounts like Brit’s, and this is such a great reminder.

And funny as Hell.

Don’t miss the responses to this. I laughed out loud at some of them. https://t.co/FuwrrNAHpv — Brit Hume (@brithume) June 7, 2019

And you know what, he’s not wrong.

This should be interesting. pic.twitter.com/RHs1iY9m9m — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) June 7, 2019

Here we go …

Star Wars. (A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…) — Paine Don't Hurt (@PaineInTheNeck) June 7, 2019

Spaceballs…… — SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) June 7, 2019

Hrm. Alrighty then.

Gone Girl — Their nonnie (@ceastwoo) June 7, 2019

Risky Business — Billiam (@Bill081466) June 7, 2019

Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo — El Jefe (@ElJefeTulum) June 7, 2019

We definitely have questions.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang — Jordy Salyer (@PlainOlJordy) June 7, 2019

The Seven Year Itch. — Chris Cline (@1000thghostauto) June 7, 2019

This can’t be good.

Lost in Space — Just another guy (@PhantomQuasar) June 7, 2019

Deadwood — Allen Harkrader (@HarkCat) June 7, 2019

*dead*

Frozen — Adrienne (@Adrienne1974) June 7, 2019

mission impossible — lemang (@Hafizi_XD) June 7, 2019

Catch Me If You Can 🤣🤣 — Warlord (@JediWarlord117) June 7, 2019

All’s quiet on the western front. — Paul holt (@Paulhol06781578) June 7, 2019

Toy Story 🙄 — Kirsty (@SpringKirsty_HU) June 7, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Pee Wee’s Big Adventure — K Richardson (@krichardson17) June 7, 2019

Not. Saying. A. Word.

Gone in sixty seconds — jake (@jake99001468) June 7, 2019

OOOOOOMG

The good, the bad and the ugly — jfc (@jfcloutier) June 7, 2019

Gladiator — Neal Boortz (@Talkmaster) June 7, 2019

Home alone — PhlpMsmr (@Drake_Vador) June 7, 2019

8 Seconds. — RezDevil (@rez_devil) June 7, 2019

Oh man.

Solo — Fidgell (@IamFidgell) June 7, 2019

Winner winner chicken dinner.

