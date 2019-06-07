‘Grandma’s Boy’ star Allen Covert noticed something interesting (hilarious even) about Twitter’s so-called new ‘Terms of Service’.

We’re thinking his ‘grandma’ would be proud.

So when @twitter engages in shadow banning they are violating their own terms of service? https://t.co/qcKvj9vAHK — Allen Covert (@THATAllenCovert) June 7, 2019

OMG he’s right?!

So really, Twitter should just go ahead and suspend itself. Get on that folks.

Although truth be told, we’re not holding our breath. They’re not exactly known for being consistent when it comes to enforcing their own TOS.

And isn't manipulating or disrupting people's experiences dependent on the person's sensitivity level? How are we supposed to know what everybody's tipping point is? — Luke (@KoolBackwards) June 7, 2019

This travesty will not stand!

Someone needs to put Twitter on a Twitter time out! ðŸ˜‚ — Duke Sanchez ðŸŒŽ (@DukesOfficial_) June 7, 2019

Dude, right?!

Clearly it's do as I say, not as I do. — Notorious DA.V (@Zen232) June 7, 2019

Twitter needs to shut Twitter down — Last Generation (@LastGeneratio19) June 7, 2019

Well, this is just getting more and more complicated.

But it’s still hilarious.

Guess we should all start reporting Twitter to Twitter, yeah?

Related:

â€˜We fight for those who have no voice.â€™ Blue-check pastor tries picking a fight with pro-life women and it goes so badly he DELETES

Take a BOW, Carlos Maza! MIT says teachers have lost access to 1000s of educational videos after YouTube censorship purge

GAME-CHANGER â€“> Mueller excluded major detail about key figure linked to Russia intel