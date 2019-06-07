Welp, we hope Carlos Maza feels better now knowing that thousands of videos that teachers were using to educate people on the history of Nazi Germany have been deleted from YouTube. Shew! People were almost EDUCATED and we can’t have that now, can we?

Imagine being so self-involved and so full of outrage that you’re willing to nuke an entire social media platform to get revenge on one guy.

Way to go, Vox and Mr. Maza.

YouTube is deleting thousands of channels with videos of Nazi history. But now multiple teachers are complaining that videos uploaded to educate people have been deleted. https://t.co/5EwezoBwGd — MIT Technology Review (@techreview) June 7, 2019

From Technology Review:

YouTube announced new rules around hate speech on Wednesday that prohibit videos promoting Nazi ideology or denying the existence of the Holocaust or other well-documented violent events like the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Thousands of channels are expected to be shut down. But now multiple teachers are complaining that videos uploaded to educate people about Nazi history have been deleted, the Guardian reported.

But hey, as long as Carlos feels better that’s all that matters, right?

It’s almost like YouTube wants to go out of business.

What do they say, ‘Go woke, go broke.’

When you ask for censorship, you always get more than you bargained for. Every. Time. — Tsukkomi (@ljenkins314) June 7, 2019

Yup.

I guess when you start censoring, you just can't stop yourself. — 2VNews (@2VNews) June 7, 2019

They’ll have to take this up with @gaywonk Caros Maza, whose obsession with getting revenge on a comedian making fun of him led to #VoxAdpocalypse — Mary Strow (@marylanestrow) June 7, 2019

@gaywonk

Care to take a bow? — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) June 7, 2019

C’mon Carlos, you did all of this. Take a bow.

YouTube right now pic.twitter.com/CMxo1hNlsV — Confluence of Sound (@confluencious) June 7, 2019

All day that. ^

Related:

‘Sick of your SCHIFF!’ Adam Schiff so desperate to dunk on Trump over ANYTHING really steps in it with ‘feckless GOP’ tweet

Get this guy a tissue! Carlos Maza gets SUPER fussy with Ted Cruz for defending Crowder, then Cruz responds and LOL

GAME-CHANGER –> Mueller excluded major detail about key figure linked to Russia intel