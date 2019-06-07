Adam Schiff has become one of the most annoying Democrats around. And considering that field includes people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Eric Swalwell, that’s really saying something.
And we get it, Adam has a lot invested in this whole Russian collusion hoax which is falling apart in real time so he’s desperate to attack and dunk on Trump but it’s just starting to look desperate at this point.
Check it out.
“No Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust … shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, … of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.”*
*Constitution does not apply to payments at Trump Hotels, with feckless GOP. https://t.co/gTqPndp3r9
— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 7, 2019
Adam. Americans are getting really sick of your … Schiff.
Don’t just take our word for it.
Not every politician has to be a parasite…like you.
— Phillip J Hubbell (@PJHubbell) June 7, 2019
Adam the American public are becoming really sick of your false accusations and your blatant lies. The clock is ticking your running out of time.
— MR.RED (@WVBikes) June 7, 2019
Told ya’.
Shut up you little Schitt
— Sellers (@larrysellers14) June 7, 2019
Cool. Now do the the Clinton's use of the Lincoln Bedroomhttps://t.co/dSBeDQhr03
— Mr. Bubbles (@Mnixxon) June 7, 2019
Oops.
Get a Clue,Fraud.
— TXCobrak (@TXCobrak) June 7, 2019
So you mean it was illegal for Hillary to receive $150mill from the Russians amid the Uranium One deal? pic.twitter.com/3ZtOax3eoh
— Melissa A. (@TheRightMelissa) June 7, 2019
Even Democrats are getting sick of him.
SO SOMETHING! we need more than talk and hand wringing!
— DianaK (@dianakat13) June 7, 2019
ok, Adam. Time for some tough talk. You guys control the House. Surely you understand how disingenuous it is to indignantly complaint about the Constitution not applying when – presently – House Dems have the ability to start the Constitutional process which could do just that
— Bad News Bears (@drbindy73) June 7, 2019
Write another harsh letter!!
— kyle fresh (@kylefresh) June 7, 2019
Not another harsh letter!
Ok. So now what? Do something perhaps?
— Jaxon Vroom (@jasonvoorn) June 7, 2019
Stop prattling on about all the ways he's impeccable and do it already.
End of.
— Fresh Nest (@DawnScannell) June 7, 2019
Adam knows he’s got nothin’ but talk.
And everyone is starting to see through him.
Good times.
