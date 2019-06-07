John Pavlovitz calls himself a pastor, and since he has a pretty blue checkmark Twitter must believe him. Although to be honest, we’re not used to seeing pastors advocate for abortion.

How can any woman fight against a woman's right to choose? — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) June 7, 2019

So he asked pro-life women how they could fight against abortion … but he called it ‘right to choose’ because ya’ know, wordplay. Can’t call it what it is. And then when he started getting answers he deleted his question.

Wonder why.

Not sure why you deleted this great question @johnpavlovitz but if you’re curious it’s because we know that abortion is an unnecessary evil and an industry premised on and sustained by lying to women. pic.twitter.com/vY4SB0N9nA — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) June 7, 2019

Let’s not pretend even for one minute Pastor John was really asking this question to dialogue with pro-life women. He was doing it to pick a fight and win points with the ‘pro-choice’ group BUT we’re thinking he bit off more than he could chew.

Such is Twitter.

Note, his deleting it meant we had to use it for the feature photo … we’re snarky that way.

Ummm… BC we want to fight for the right of the tiny people (some future women) in the womb who have no voice to fight for themselves to have a right to be alive? IDK I mean that's just a wild guess… https://t.co/MNMUGqDp4j — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) June 7, 2019

Just a wild guess.

I love most of your writing but this comment is ridiculous. Women are different and we are capable of independent thought. — Leslie Sholly (@LeslieSholly) June 7, 2019

You’d think he’d know better but nope.

Because murder isn’t a personal right. — Shadow (@ByronsShade) June 7, 2019

Ding ding ding.

The pro-life movement began specifically about sons & daughters being slaughtered in the womb (without analgesics btw) and Leftists nit-pick the terminology they gave the movement. — Bre (@redlyness) June 7, 2019

Because if they’re against pro-life that makes them pro-death so they have to change the narrative.

Which is why we can’t ever let them get away with it.

We weren’t brainwashed into believing that murder is an acceptable choice for our “freedom.” https://t.co/F4CviSas98 — AnnaKatherine (@annakatclarke) June 7, 2019

No wonder he deleted his tweet.

Coward.

Because I don't believe anyone has a right to choose killing another human #humanrightsforallhumans — JCAKE (@JCAKE12) June 7, 2019

We love fellow women making their own choices but if that choice kills another human then we say no. We also dislike people saying pregnancy is a roadblock that will destroy our lives. — Christine(Former embryo) (@CatholicAwesome) June 7, 2019

How can any woman fight for the right to kill her own child? pic.twitter.com/hn6oOwQdMJ — ⚜️Lorraine Marielena⚜️ (@LoraineLena) June 7, 2019

Probably the better question, pastor.

Because we love babies. Have the baby, put it up for adoption. Abstain from unprotected sex. All these things are not hard to grasp. Abortion is not birth control or health care. — Victory or Death (@IncognitoMeems) June 7, 2019

Ironically his entire timeline is about being kind to people … which seems contradictory to his tweet picking a fight about abortion.

Related:

Take a BOW, Carlos Maza! MIT says teachers have lost access to 1000s of educational videos after YouTube censorship purge

‘Sick of your SCHIFF!’ Adam Schiff so desperate to dunk on Trump over ANYTHING really steps in it with ‘feckless GOP’ tweet

GAME-CHANGER –> Mueller excluded major detail about key figure linked to Russia intel