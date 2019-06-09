As Twitchy editors, we watch a lot of horrible videos. When you cover Twitter it’s just part of what you do because let’s face it, people tweet a LOT of horrible stuff.

Like for example this clip of a woman named Sophie Lewis who we had never heard of until today talking about abortion being a form of necessary violence pro-choice types need to defend.

Watch.

Abortion is a form of necessary violence. We need to move away from arguments designed to placate our enemies, and defend abortion as a right to stop doing gestational work | @reproutopia Sophie Lewis is the author of Full Surrogacy Now: Feminism Against Family pic.twitter.com/qntnD2Zb3Z — Verso Books (@VersoBooks) June 7, 2019

Facing a really terrifying attack on abortion.

Something is definitely terrifying but it’s not the ‘attacks on abortion.’

Shocker, a feminist is awful.

The true insanity of the pro-abortion lobby. “Gestational work”? The “violence” of placenta development? And least she’s honest & says abortion is a form of killing. But one the movement needs to be able to defend. 😳pic.twitter.com/ZVuVEOZgUA — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) June 9, 2019

Gestational work aka being pregnant.

This chick is seriously off her rocker OR just really freakin’ evil.

Perhaps both.

Something like that.

This should win back Wisconsin. Michigan and Pennsylvania. Go for it. — Chuck Vipperman (@ChuckVipperman) June 9, 2019

Right? Democrats should totally run on admitting abortion is murder but murder they should defend and stuff. That will go over great in the Heartland.

Kill all entities we deem as less than human. Said Nazi germany. — Bee 🐝 (@infobee) June 9, 2019

Someone skipped the fetal stage. — SnarkMage (@kttphoenix) June 9, 2019

What a vile & disheartening way to view life. — Dennis J. Williams (@DJWilliams77) June 9, 2019

A form of killing that we need to be able to defend.

Think about what you just said for a second.

Killing. That's. Defensible. — Emily DeArdo (@emdeardo) June 9, 2019

You'll have a gay old time! — Hangry Lead Foot Malinak (@KeithMalinak) June 9, 2019

This is almost demonic — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) June 8, 2019

Not almost. — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) June 8, 2019

It’s what I’ve already come to realize about them. They know it’s murder. We keep trying to explain that it’s murder. Lol they know. — angel (@SaltyandLit) June 8, 2019

They always try and deflect from the fact that a life is being ended. Usually, they go about it by pretending the unborn aren’t human or that they aren’t really alive until XYZ but at the end of the day they know a life ends.

And if we listen to this Sophie person it’s clear they don’t really care.

This is straight up crazy! — Father DiTomo (@FrDiTomo) June 9, 2019

Wow, amazing! I mean she is evil but honest. — CowHasRight2Fartن (@tlchen77) June 9, 2019

And that’s our big takeaway here as well. Are we shocked that a pro-abort is evil? Not at all. Are we shocked that she’s honest about it?

Yes.

