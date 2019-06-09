Just as we predicted, Chuck Schumer couldn’t wait to throw a tantrum after Trump tweeted about Mexico agreeing to work with America on our crisis at the border. Granted, every Leftist under the sun is trying really hard to pretend this wasn’t a win (sadly, even some on the Right) but Trump has already gotten more done at the southern border on his own than Congress has in year and years.

Which is probably why ol’ Chuck had his underwear so twisted up in this thread.

Not exactly, Chuck.

He can’t deal with it. He really can’t.

Trump got tired of waiting for Congress to do something … yes.

IT WON’T FIX IT BLAH BLAH BLAH.

Wow, Democrats really are just so damn predictable.

Chuck really should try to smile more, doncha think?

When Mexico is doing more than Congress to help with the crisis at the border? Wow.

He’s too busy being mad at Trump for getting to work.

It’s what they do.

He doesn’t want solutions.

Chuck knows if we really do have progress along the southern border that Democrats lose a key talking point for the 2020 Election, not to mention he knows they’ll lose numbers.

No wonder he’s so whiny.

