Just as we predicted, Chuck Schumer couldn’t wait to throw a tantrum after Trump tweeted about Mexico agreeing to work with America on our crisis at the border. Granted, every Leftist under the sun is trying really hard to pretend this wasn’t a win (sadly, even some on the Right) but Trump has already gotten more done at the southern border on his own than Congress has in year and years.

Which is probably why ol’ Chuck had his underwear so twisted up in this thread.

Just as I predicted, President @realDonaldTrump backed off on his threat of tariffs against Mexico. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 8, 2019

Not exactly, Chuck.

He says that Mexico will take action to ‘greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States’, but if past is prologue, this is likely to be one of the president’s typical, bogus solutions to justify backing off things like the tariffs. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 8, 2019

He can’t deal with it. He really can’t.

He precipitously proposed the tariffs, much to the consternation of the business community nationwide and Republicans in the House and Senate. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 8, 2019

Trump got tired of waiting for Congress to do something … yes.

This is likely to have only a small impact on solving the root causes of Central American migration because many of the components are things Mexico had already said they would do. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 8, 2019

IT WON’T FIX IT BLAH BLAH BLAH.

Wow, Democrats really are just so damn predictable.

President @realDonaldTrump ought to stop acting like a showman and start working with Democrats on our serious proposals to address the nation’s most pressing needs. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 8, 2019

Chuck really should try to smile more, doncha think?

They will take more action than this ineffective Congress? — BeckyMontague (@montague1055) June 9, 2019

When Mexico is doing more than Congress to help with the crisis at the border? Wow.

Get to work! You are an embarrassment to the United States! — Debbie Wiles (@DebbieWiles2) June 9, 2019

He’s too busy being mad at Trump for getting to work.

Yet another Democrat who knows a great deal about nothing. — AMERICAN PATRIOT (@patriae_amans) June 9, 2019

It’s what they do.

You are so full of it Chuck. As a senator, you are a failure. You and you party have done nothing to help the American people. I wish NY would wake up. The state is in chaos. — Deborah Daly🇺🇸 (@DeborahDaly55) June 9, 2019

@SenSchumer criticizes but offers no solutions. — Patrick (@purplehead5) June 9, 2019

He doesn’t want solutions.

Immigration reform chuckie! Get to work and quit whining…, — GW60 (@GregW60) June 9, 2019

Chuck knows if we really do have progress along the southern border that Democrats lose a key talking point for the 2020 Election, not to mention he knows they’ll lose numbers.

No wonder he’s so whiny.

Related:

Just straight-up EVIL: Feminist admits the vile truth behind the abortion lobby in shocking video (watch)

BAHAHA! Brit Hume shares tweet from popular Twitter account ‘You Had One Job’ and we have SOOOO many questions

Wait, he’s RIGHT! Grandma’s Boy Allen Covert points out how Twitter is violating its own TOS annnd we’re officially dead now