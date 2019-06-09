As the abortion debate continues to heat up in this country, we are seeing more and more feminists blaming men for unwanted pregnancies. Because you know, women are never involved in an unwanted pregnancy and it’s all the dude’s fault.

Don’t make that face, it’s not our argument.

Based on this latest talking point from our good, delicate, not-hysterical friends on the Left, Tim Young came up with a seriously inconvenient question for the, ‘my body, my choice’ crowd.

How are "men responsible for 100% of all unplanned pregnancies" when it's "your body, your choice" ? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 7, 2019

Whoa.

Mind blown.

Are you using logic and consistency? Reported and blocked. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) June 7, 2019

Tim really is a monster, isn’t he?

And here we go with the shrieking …

Consent to sex is not consent to pregancy, Timmy. — James Keenan 🥀🏳️‍🌈 (@celticriverside) June 8, 2019

James seems really worried about his ability to have an abortion.

Don’t worry, James, you can still have an abortion.

Did you not have "The Talk" growing up? — Dennis Patterson Jr (@DaddychucklesJr) June 7, 2019

Irony. How does it work?

Put a condom on. It’s that simple. — Karen Hart (@khart04) June 8, 2019

Ok? Not sure what that has to do with his question but good advice, none the less.

I'm just going to plant a bunch of trees in your yard that you don't want. It's "your yard, your choice" as to whether or not they'll be removed, but they wouldn't be there if I had never planted them. See? Not so hard if you aren't either biased or stupid — GlumChum (@_JamieLeeCoitus) June 7, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA.

But here’s the problem with this argument, the only way those trees get planted in the first place is if she allows the person entry to plant them.

That sounds way dirtier than this editor intended … our bad.

Granted, she’s probably talking about pregnancies that are ended due to rape, like this guy.

Except when it's not your choice…. — Not Doing Coverups (@Itweetspolitics) June 7, 2019

Which is roughly 1% of all abortions. Why are pro-aborts so determined to exploit rape to protect abortion-on-demand? You know what, don’t answer that.

100%…. or, if you are a Christian… 99.999999% of pregnancies, are caused by the meeting of a sperm and an egg. ONLY Men produce sperm. No sperm, no pregnancy… thus, men are responsible for all planned AND unplanned pregnancy. This is pretty basic stuff, Tim. pic.twitter.com/dtcSlszwjj — zonked (@zonked_savant) June 7, 2019

Well, clearly we should take this person seriously, look at that pretty ‘no Trump’ avi.

A serious and great thinker indeed.

All men should be forced to have vasectomies if the government wants to prevent abortions. — 🎊💗Suzie Q💗🎊 (@suziepgk) June 7, 2019

You know that face you make when you’re watching reruns of ‘The Brady Bunch’ and you realize that Mrs. Brady didn’t work and still had a nanny, a cook, and a housekeeper? Yup, just made that face.

These people vote, folks.

Related:

OOPSIE! NBC News tries blaming Trump admin for deaths of illegal immigrants in ICE custody, trips EPICALLY over their HERO

CAUGHT! Far-Left group NowThis deliberately edits video to make AOC look less stupid questioning FBI official on domestic terrorism

Hallmark Channel BEAT THEM! CNN’s ratings continue to TANK impressively and Lefties come completely un-glitter-glued