As the abortion debate continues to heat up in this country, we are seeing more and more feminists blaming men for unwanted pregnancies. Because you know, women are never involved in an unwanted pregnancy and it’s all the dude’s fault.

Don’t make that face, it’s not our argument.

Based on this latest talking point from our good, delicate, not-hysterical friends on the Left, Tim Young came up with a seriously inconvenient question for the, ‘my body, my choice’ crowd.

Whoa.

Mind blown.

Tim really is a monster, isn’t he?

And here we go with the shrieking …

James seems really worried about his ability to have an abortion.

Don’t worry, James, you can still have an abortion.

Irony. How does it work?

Ok? Not sure what that has to do with his question but good advice, none the less.

HA HA HA HA HA.

But here’s the problem with this argument, the only way those trees get planted in the first place is if she allows the person entry to plant them.

That sounds way dirtier than this editor intended … our bad.

Granted, she’s probably talking about pregnancies that are ended due to rape, like this guy.

Which is roughly 1% of all abortions. Why are pro-aborts so determined to exploit rape to protect abortion-on-demand? You know what, don’t answer that.

Well, clearly we should take this person seriously, look at that pretty ‘no Trump’ avi.

A serious and great thinker indeed.

You know that face you make when you’re watching reruns of ‘The Brady Bunch’ and you realize that Mrs. Brady didn’t work and still had a nanny, a cook, and a housekeeper? Yup, just made that face.

These people vote, folks.

