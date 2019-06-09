Is it our imagination or does NBC News seem almost giddy to report on more unfortunate deaths of illegal immigrants in ICE custody? We get it, they have a narrative they really want to push but c’mon, have a heart.

24 immigrants have died in ICE custody during the Trump administration https://t.co/dFGGlbwG9X — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 9, 2019

From NBC News:

Twenty-four immigrants have died in ICE custody during the Trump administration, according to an NBC News analysis of federal data. At least four others, including Medina Leon, died shortly after being released from ICE custody. The number of in-custody deaths remains below the peak of 32 deaths in 2004, the first full calendar year records were kept.

Notice they don’t call them illegal immigrants. Nope. Just immigrants.

Classy, NBC. We see you.

The tally does not include migrants, including five children, who have died in the custody of other federal agencies. The recent spate of deaths comes as the number of immigrants in federal custody hits a record high. As of early June, ICE was detaining more than 52,500 immigrants a day in a sprawling network of more than 200 detention centers across the country — up from about 34,000 under the Obama administration.

But you know, there’s no crisis at the southern border and stuff. Democrats say so.

Yes, it's sad. But these people have chosen a dangerous journey fraught with sickness, assaults and injuries. The condition that they arrive in is not the responsibility of ICE. — #GodBlessTexas (@ConservTXmom) June 9, 2019

Oh, and one other thing.

.@nbcnews just forgot to mention these numbers are pretty much the same has they were under Obama. — Pedro Pinto (@pedrotweetshere) June 9, 2019

From the Washington Examiner:

In 2009, when former President Barack Obama took office, 10 people in ICE custody died. Five died in 2012, and 12 died in his last year in office, 2016. The numbers have been similar under Trump. In 2017, 10 detainees died, and 12 died in 2018, according to data from the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

But ORANGE MAN BAD.

Way to fail, NBC.

