Earlier this week, Twitchy shared a video of AOC making a complete fool of herself interviewing an FBI official on domestic terrorism trying DESPERATELY to pretend white supremacy should be included … it was a painful interview and hard to watch even if you knew she was going to make a complete a*s of herself.

Which is probably why NowThis took it upon themselves to edit the video and craft false tweets to help her save face.

The far-left propaganda group NowThis blatantly lies about the hearing: "AOC called out the FBI's double standard for white terrorism" The FBI does not have a double standard for "white terrorism," there is no domestic terrorism statute Also, the FBI does *not* write laws pic.twitter.com/YnTPat0D5y — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 8, 2019

Here’s the real video:

FBI Asst. Director of Counterterrorism Michael McGarrity has to repeatedly explain to Ocasio-Cortez that domestic terrorists are not charged with domestic terrorism because no domestic terrorist statute exists AOC, who is a *lawmaker*, does not understand what that means THREAD pic.twitter.com/d8vnThXJW0 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 7, 2019

Wowza, talk about a whole lotta editing and spinning from NowThis. Guess making AOC look smart takes a LOT of work.

Leftists like AOC are obsessed with finding racism where none is, and also with defending Islamicism. It’s truly absurd. — 10pm Exactly (@Never10pm) June 9, 2019

And the lengths far-left propaganda groups are willing to go to in order to prop her ridiculous ignorance up is insane.

She is a fraud. I have said that from the get go. — Pat (@Soxwriter) June 9, 2019

Where did her accent go?? She didn’t even use the catchphrase “ain’t nothing wrong with dat!” — Andrew Tyler Murphy (@iamandrewmurphy) June 9, 2019

She’s not quite bright! — MRGA 🇺🇸 (@Dearieme65) June 8, 2019

And I was embarrassed by Beto being from Texas. — Michael D Papania (@d_papania) June 8, 2019

Democrats have done a bang-up job of keeping us entertained …

Heh.

That FBI official was very polite when he told her "we are talking past each other."

Translation: "I can't believe the stupidity that sits before my eyes." — Jennifer Anderson (@JenzHouse) June 8, 2019

He was far more professional than this editor could have been, which is probably why he’s the FBI guy and this editor is well, this editor.

