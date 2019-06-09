Earlier this week, Twitchy shared a video of AOC making a complete fool of herself interviewing an FBI official on domestic terrorism trying DESPERATELY to pretend white supremacy should be included … it was a painful interview and hard to watch even if you knew she was going to make a complete a*s of herself.
Which is probably why NowThis took it upon themselves to edit the video and craft false tweets to help her save face.
The far-left propaganda group NowThis blatantly lies about the hearing: "AOC called out the FBI's double standard for white terrorism"
The FBI does not have a double standard for "white terrorism," there is no domestic terrorism statute
Also, the FBI does *not* write laws pic.twitter.com/YnTPat0D5y
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 8, 2019
Here’s the real video:
FBI Asst. Director of Counterterrorism Michael McGarrity has to repeatedly explain to Ocasio-Cortez that domestic terrorists are not charged with domestic terrorism because no domestic terrorist statute exists
AOC, who is a *lawmaker*, does not understand what that means
THREAD pic.twitter.com/d8vnThXJW0
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 7, 2019
Wowza, talk about a whole lotta editing and spinning from NowThis. Guess making AOC look smart takes a LOT of work.
Leftists like AOC are obsessed with finding racism where none is, and also with defending Islamicism. It’s truly absurd.
— 10pm Exactly (@Never10pm) June 9, 2019
And the lengths far-left propaganda groups are willing to go to in order to prop her ridiculous ignorance up is insane.
She is a fraud. I have said that from the get go.
— Pat (@Soxwriter) June 9, 2019
Where did her accent go?? She didn’t even use the catchphrase “ain’t nothing wrong with dat!”
— Andrew Tyler Murphy (@iamandrewmurphy) June 9, 2019
She’s not quite bright!
— MRGA 🇺🇸 (@Dearieme65) June 8, 2019
And I was embarrassed by Beto being from Texas.
— Michael D Papania (@d_papania) June 8, 2019
Democrats have done a bang-up job of keeping us entertained …
Heh.
That FBI official was very polite when he told her "we are talking past each other."
Translation: "I can't believe the stupidity that sits before my eyes."
— Jennifer Anderson (@JenzHouse) June 8, 2019
He was far more professional than this editor could have been, which is probably why he’s the FBI guy and this editor is well, this editor.
