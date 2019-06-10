Sounds like trouble for Rep. Nadler in La-La-Lefty-Land.

NEW: NADLER facing friendly fire from DEMOCRATS: Some question Judiciary Chairman @RepJerryNadler 's strategy and leadership of Trump probe, say he's failed to land blow vs. Trump SEVEN WEEKS after release of Mueller report

From The Hill:

If “Republicans don’t comply with something, we should be ready to … slap them on the wrist right away. Not wait days and days and days and then figure out what we want to do,” said a Democratic lawmaker involved in investigations into the Trump administration.

While the lawmaker conceded that Nadler is probably running the next steps past leadership, the delays have given Trump officials the impression that they can ignore their requests and get away with it unscathed.

“I think that the Republicans are playing games and not complying with stuff. They just think, ‘Oh, well, let’s see what they do. … It can’t be that bad,’” the lawmaker said.

Instead, some of these critics say Nadler, at the outset of the probes, should have spelled out more clearly specific consequences and penalties for Trump officials defying congressional subpoenas.

“You don’t show up for the hearing? Well, this is the second step; this is what I’m going to do. You get three warnings, and then the next thing is the move to contempt. And then the next thing is, we’re going to court,” the lawmaker said. “We should just have that lined up, so that it’s just like, boom, boom, and so they know what’s going to come.”