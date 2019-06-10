Twitter user @dagotron took it upon himself (herself?) to add mustaches to all of the Democrats running for president and we can’t thank him or her enough:

spent a good twenty minutes this weekend just staring at these photoshops of the presidential candidates with mustaches. https://t.co/ikMBXky72Y via @dagotron pic.twitter.com/uQV9FDpFik — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) June 10, 2019

Hickenlooper should totally grow one.

Pete Buttigieg on the other hand, should not.

Eric Swalwell with a mustache looks like a guidance counselor …

We can’t stop staring at Gillibrand with a stache and WOW, look at Elizabeth Warren. For some reason she reminds this editor of Wilford Brimley. Not to mention Amy Klobuchar looks like the lunch lady who’s had a rough go at life.

*dying*

You can find them all here.

and you get strong grandfather vibes from de blasio and hickenlooper with added mustaches. pic.twitter.com/PNXZs9CCtz — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) June 10, 2019

Sorta from Hickenlooper. De Blasio though? Eh.

Jay Inslee looks like he wants to steal your family's secret pizza recipe — Austin McCollum (@Austins_Day) June 10, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA

Biden looks like Vicente Fox there — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) June 10, 2019

Biden looks like Alex Trebek. — Jamie Capstick (@unrealcapstick) June 10, 2019

A little bit.

Biden looks like he's planning to takeover our family's oil business through some less than savory tactics. — Erick Thomas (@Erick78744036) June 10, 2019

YES!

I started my coffee company over 50 years ago… pic.twitter.com/EDJfaymgoa — Taylor Kelly (@tailorkelly) June 10, 2019

Cory Booker could host Family Feud. — Joyce (@jersette55) June 10, 2019

Why do they all look like cops — Andrew Knoc (@andrewknoc) June 10, 2019

This is phenomenal work — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) June 10, 2019

It is indeed.

Related:

Cue the TINY violins: ThinkProgress reportedly in ‘dire financial straits’ and Tweeps don’t seem to feel all that sorry for them

RUH-ROH! Even Democrats are taking shots at Jerry Nadler and his FAILURE to land a blow vs. Trump and LOL

Don’t start NONE! Brianna Wu tries picking a fight with Matt Walsh and just GUESS how that goes (assist from Dan Crenshaw!)