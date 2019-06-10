Twitter user @dagotron took it upon himself (herself?) to add mustaches to all of the Democrats running for president and we can’t thank him or her enough:
spent a good twenty minutes this weekend just staring at these photoshops of the presidential candidates with mustaches. https://t.co/ikMBXky72Y
via @dagotron pic.twitter.com/uQV9FDpFik
— andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) June 10, 2019
Hickenlooper should totally grow one.
Pete Buttigieg on the other hand, should not.
Eric Swalwell with a mustache looks like a guidance counselor …
We can’t stop staring at Gillibrand with a stache and WOW, look at Elizabeth Warren. For some reason she reminds this editor of Wilford Brimley. Not to mention Amy Klobuchar looks like the lunch lady who’s had a rough go at life.
*dying*
and you get strong grandfather vibes from de blasio and hickenlooper with added mustaches. pic.twitter.com/PNXZs9CCtz
— andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) June 10, 2019
Sorta from Hickenlooper. De Blasio though? Eh.
Jay Inslee looks like he wants to steal your family's secret pizza recipe
— Austin McCollum (@Austins_Day) June 10, 2019
HA HA HA HA HA
Biden looks like Vicente Fox there
— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) June 10, 2019
Warren ROTFL😂😂😂
— KD_esque (@KD_esque) June 10, 2019
Biden looks like Alex Trebek.
— Jamie Capstick (@unrealcapstick) June 10, 2019
A little bit.
Biden looks like he's planning to takeover our family's oil business through some less than savory tactics.
— Erick Thomas (@Erick78744036) June 10, 2019
YES!
Castro…is Cheech pic.twitter.com/cJr4DwcHkB
— Chris (@chris39971665) June 10, 2019
I started my coffee company over 50 years ago… pic.twitter.com/EDJfaymgoa
— Taylor Kelly (@tailorkelly) June 10, 2019
Amy Klobucbar Butkus? pic.twitter.com/6OrfyBXWOC
— Trill Emery (@TrillEmery) June 10, 2019
Hhhhhhhhhhhold up. pic.twitter.com/TALHZu8eR7
— Nola Flynt (@eflynt) June 10, 2019
Cory Booker could host Family Feud.
— Joyce (@jersette55) June 10, 2019
Why do they all look like cops
— Andrew Knoc (@andrewknoc) June 10, 2019
This is phenomenal work
— Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) June 10, 2019
It is indeed.
Related:
Cue the TINY violins: ThinkProgress reportedly in ‘dire financial straits’ and Tweeps don’t seem to feel all that sorry for them
RUH-ROH! Even Democrats are taking shots at Jerry Nadler and his FAILURE to land a blow vs. Trump and LOL
Don’t start NONE! Brianna Wu tries picking a fight with Matt Walsh and just GUESS how that goes (assist from Dan Crenshaw!)