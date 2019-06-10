It would appear Republicans have come up with a list of words they have ‘censored’ during the House Judiciary hearing … guess two can play at this whole censorship game. And beyond the obvious troll here, we’re guessing they didn’t want Democrats doing what they usually do and turning the hearing into a circus.

We suppose since they’re clowns it’s what they do.

Today, @HouseJudiciary is holding a hearing on Presidential Obstruction & Other Crimes. These are the words Republicans have demanded us not to use… #CoverUp #WhatsHeHiding pic.twitter.com/7XIint4svb — Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (@RepMGS) June 10, 2019

AOC couldn’t wait to waggle her little finger at Republicans and pretend they’re hiding something deep and dark. Gosh, it’s almost like she’s projecting a little.

When the crowd that uses “free speech” arguments to defend bigotry anywhere + everywhere starts to demand censorship of key terms in Congressional hearings, you know something’s up.🕵🏼‍♀️⬇️ https://t.co/PvQ5hiu7f4 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 10, 2019

Wow, she really went off the deep end with this one, right?

*looks for blue checkmark – nope, not the parody*

People on the right only defend free speech so they can be bigots and stuff … good gravy she’s like a dim yellow bulb surrounded by a bunch of vapid moths.

"Defend bigotry anywhere and everywhere"…..hyperbole destroys any point you try to make. — Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) June 10, 2019

AOC is gonna AOC.

Be nice if you democrats had any real evidence of this garbage allegation. But—we should all be used to massive lies from democrats, after all, you lied for two years about "collusion". — AtticusLee (@AtticusLee6) June 10, 2019

But they’re censoring people!

The reactions to this are hilarious.

Is there congressional precedent or some kind of rule of order that allows one party to dictate what the other can or cannot say in a hearing or inquiry? What’s the point of the R’s “demanding” this then? — Chris Schuler (@Audio_Schuler) June 10, 2019

Wait, Republicans can censor people too?! THAT’S NOT FAIR.

That poster should be displayed prominently at the hearing as a reminder of what not to say. — Erik Phinney (@griffon_rider) June 10, 2019

Use them all, not to be petty, but because they’re the appropriate and accurate words to use! — Seth Wruk (@byorski) June 10, 2019

This whole stupid hearing is petty, Sparky.

Attempting to censor your critics from saying "beneath the dignity of the office" seems- …beneath the dignity of the office. — Matt Is My Name (@TheMattyMay) June 10, 2019

Ok for me but not for thee?

The #GOP know that words matter….and these words don't look good in headlines or in election campaigns. — Zina for Congress 🌎✊🏼🇺🇸🌈 (@ZSpezakis) June 10, 2019

Actually, the GOP knew people like AOC and her followers would flip their sh*t if they played the censorship game and are likely having a good laugh at all of this even as this editor writes about it.

Lefties talking about 1984 … HA HA HA HA HA HA

When are people going to get it? @gop values are situational and apply only so far as they serve the @gop. #vet #exgop #nevergoingback — Robert W. Perkins (@RobertWPerkins) June 10, 2019

Someone desperately needs to get these people a bunch of mirrors because their self-awareness is like zero.

I need an @AOC explainer here. Are these demands enforceable? — Lonnie Milligan (@lonniemilligan) June 10, 2019

An ‘AOC explainer’?

Have we mentioned how stupid everything is? HA!

Related:

Bring it ON: Dana Loesch takes on both Ibraheem Samirah and Shannon Watts with 1 hand tied behind her BACK

Too bad SO SAD! House Dems put contempt proceedings against AG Barr on hold and the Left FLIPS OUT on Nadler

Cue the TINY violins: ThinkProgress reportedly in ‘dire financial straits’ and Tweeps don’t seem to feel all that sorry for them