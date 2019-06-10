It’s not every day you see a dentist/activist/delegate making a fool of himself on Twitter trying desperately to pretend he actually matters in the gun-control debate, like Ibraheem Samirah out of Virginia.

Good news, he’s going to stop the NRA from pushing a false narrative by pushing his own false narrative.

Ain’t that cute?

I will always standup to NRA leadership. They have knowingly blocked progress on common sense legislation for years. They have pushed the false narrative that common sense gun reform would somehow negatively impact millions of law-abiding gun owners in the country. — Delegate Ibraheem Samirah (@IbraheemSamirah) June 9, 2019

Hate to break this to Ibraheem, but confiscating guns which is what a good many gun-grabbers really want to do, would absolutely negatively impact millions of law-abiding gun owners in this country.

Dana Loesch responded.

You literally said those everyday gun owners are complicit in terrorism. You owe millions of people an apology. https://t.co/oxoMRfxfSC — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 10, 2019

But he’s standing up to the NRA and stuff.

Also hi @IbraheemSamirah ! Still waiting here for you to contact the authorities and have us all rounded up. pic.twitter.com/s6gvtMpIYI — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 10, 2019

Awww that’s the tweet she’s talking about.

Yeah, Ibraheem should probably turn every NRA member in if he really believes we’re offering support to terrorists.

What a nob.

Dana continued:

My favorite workshopped walkback whenever people say this crazy garbage about an entire org, is “Oh I wasn’t talking about the members!” Too late. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 10, 2019

And of course, if Dana is tweeting then Shannon Watts has to respond because she’s oddly and creepily obsessed with Dana.

Hey @IbraheemSamirah: Tell her she owes those same millions an apology for misspending their member dues on Italian suits and private jet travel for CEO Wayne LaPierre, as well as hundreds of millions on sweetheart deals for friends, family, favored contractors and board members. https://t.co/f9PHa1mAbB — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 10, 2019

We can’t decide who’s more desperate for attention, Ibraheem or Shannon.

Probably Shannon, who could ask Dana this question herself if she didn’t have her blocked.

Ibraheem latched onto Shannon though … thinking they would gang up on Dana.

I don't think @DLoesch cares about anything in life other than the riches and fame of pushing for unregulated gun ownership, believing it is neccessary. She probably speaks for gun violence from her heart. Those sweetheart deals from CEO Wayne LaPierre can't come any other way! https://t.co/E0QWoyv3Fn — Delegate Ibraheem Samirah (@IbraheemSamirah) June 10, 2019

And yeah no.

You can continue trying to insult me for deflection, or you can explain when you’re going to take action on your statement —> https://t.co/0WCZAkmxzh https://t.co/dyUAchBJvO — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 10, 2019

Also, @IbraheemSamirah , I’m here today because of a good guy with a gun. I don’t appreciate your efforts to shame me and others like me who don’t want to disarm so we can be easier victims. You called us all terrorists, just waiting for you to round us up. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 10, 2019

Take a seat, son.

You sure get a lot of hate tweets, and those probably overwhelm your feed. Just now there are millions of us that love you and support you 100%! — Wild Bill (@BillUSA1776) June 10, 2019

Thank you friend 🙏🏼 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 10, 2019

Get that fool, Dana! — Voices of Misery Podcast (@VoicesofMisery) June 10, 2019

Don’t worry, she did.

