We didn’t need some right-wing outlet telling us that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez finally moved to a luxury apartment in D.C.; she’s documented the whole thing on video, including her early bouts with the garbage disposal and the rooftop garden. (No video of her in the golf simulator yet.)

It’s time again for Congress to vote to give itself a pay raise, and Ocasio-Cortez is arguing that freshman representatives like herself should start off at $15 an hour so they don’t lose touch with the constituents.

Just kidding — she sees the value now in getting paid more; it dampens the temptation to give into lobbyists.

Sure it does … pay us so much we’re not tempted to become lobbyists.

