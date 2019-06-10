We didn’t need some right-wing outlet telling us that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez finally moved to a luxury apartment in D.C.; she’s documented the whole thing on video, including her early bouts with the garbage disposal and the rooftop garden. (No video of her in the golf simulator yet.)

It’s time again for Congress to vote to give itself a pay raise, and Ocasio-Cortez is arguing that freshman representatives like herself should start off at $15 an hour so they don’t lose touch with the constituents.

Just kidding — she sees the value now in getting paid more; it dampens the temptation to give into lobbyists.

Ocasio Cortez says efforts to hike Congressional pay “may not be politically popular to say but honestly this is why there's so much pressure to turn to lobbying firms and to cash in on member service after people leave because precisely of this issue.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 11, 2019

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Tony Coniglio 🇺🇸 (@tonyapc42) June 11, 2019

That's a new one. — larry desaules (@ldWesty) June 11, 2019

Park Avenue Socialism. — larryleclair (@larryleclair) June 11, 2019

that makes no sense — Nash 🎲 (@NashMoneyTalks) June 11, 2019

Sure it does … pay us so much we’re not tempted to become lobbyists.

They make $174,000… how much more do they need? Wtf — Antny 🇺🇸 (@likea66) June 11, 2019

$174,000 for 138 days of “work” sounds more than fair. — Douglas E. Fresh™ (@dstorbe) June 11, 2019

Any excuse. They'll take the raise and still take the lobbyist 💰 — Sheri Ramsey (@rsheri10) June 11, 2019

In the end they will get the pay increase and the lobbying firms will just up the ante. Nice multiplying affect. — benitri (@benitri) June 11, 2019

So AOC is suggesting that being a member of Congress should make you so personally wealthy that you won't want to earn lots of money lobbying after you lose or retire? Actually, it would make them more accustomed to a lifestyle far removed from the electorate. — Michael Skotnicki (@MSkotnicki) June 11, 2019

Sellout 💰 — Kevin Folmar (@KF564) June 11, 2019

How convenient. Socialists railing against the rich want to become rich themselves… BUT with money from the purse of the people. Always with excuses as to why it’s not hypocritical when they do it — Ben (@BenGDressen) June 11, 2019

The Champion of the Little People: Pay me more or I'll be forced to turn to graft and corruption! — Stephen Eastridge (@CatoCensoriusTX) June 11, 2019

@AOC Alright. Then force them to stop the lobbying, speaking engagements, booking writing – all the things that make them rich while in office, and for 5 years after they leave office. Most of them don’t deserve the pay they get now-no work, no pay-right? — Kathleen Boyce (@NurseKathyB) June 11, 2019

Pay them $10 million a year. Set them up for life. Trade-off? Can't lobby, practice law, appear on any news programs, work for any profit or non-profit enterprise, serve on any board of directors or any similar advisory body. Write and speak as they wish. — Tom Lindmark (@TomLindmark) June 11, 2019

Give me a break @AOC , members of Congress aren’t going to stop being corrupt if you give yourself a raise. — Teddy KGB On Tilt (@pinata_plethora) June 11, 2019

At least we know it didn't take her long to get swallowed up by the swamp. She fits right in with DC culture and group think. — Dawn Thompson (@heattown) June 11, 2019

What an idiot. It’s the only reason they’re there. — TideOutsider (@TideOutsider) June 11, 2019

They make plenty. Especially when you consider how little they’re getting done. The problem is greed. — hella tidy (@sarahgayle695) June 11, 2019

No immigration control, no pay raise @AOC . Work for it. — Sandra Andresen (@fmfa94) June 11, 2019

Really AOC? If you do a good job I’ll leave a tip. So far, nada. — Kevin Keenan (@kjk727) June 11, 2019

Related: