Shew! It’s been far too long since we had the opportunity to cover our very favorite parody on Twitter, Sean Spicier. A Twitchy feed without stories about this guy (or gal) seems just wrong, doncha think?

Luckily, Sean took it upon himself to enrage a good many Leftists by tweeting about the House Judiciary Committee interviewing John Dean of all people, a dig at whiners complaining that the Trump administration refused to fly the Pride flag at embassies, and of course, good ol’ Russian collusion.

You’d think by now these sad, silly people would have figured it out but … they’re sad and silly for a reason.

Wow, this person was so angry over Sean’s tweet that he or she forgot how to spell the words ‘you’ and ‘and’. Ok, fine, it was probably a character limit thing but admit it, this seems like someone yelling just to yell, right?

If you listen closely you can even hear the “Take that Spicer!” pic.twitter.com/M9Oj1aoq24 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 11, 2019

Heh.

Every time they tell a parody account to ‘sit this one out’ this editor laughs just a little more.

Got em talking to themselves pic.twitter.com/ZQV56wAuEI — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 9, 2019

Oof.

Thank you…Coming from you folks mediocre is a compliment pic.twitter.com/DDUIZwu581 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 9, 2019

The intersectionality of this tweet completely confused this editor so we’ll just leave it be.

Heck, let’s get 3!

It’s like they’re not even trying.

That’s ok, we’ll give em the Eric Holder Heisman stiffarm pic.twitter.com/doWft5N9ui — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 22, 2019

As long as Barr promises to investigate himself like Holder did.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Never. Gets. Old.

Related:

‘Being female ISN’T a magical shield’: Dana Loesch takes Kirsten Gillibrand and her ‘girl power’ schtick down a notch in 1 tweet

Walk AWAY! Tough guy John Ziegler tries picking a fight with Dan Bongino and it doesn’t go well for him … like at all

Sounds like EXTORTION: AOC doubles down in thread about why Congress better get a raise OR ELSE and just wow