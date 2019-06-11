The New York Times published a ridiculous piece on how YouTube allowed evil, right-wing extremists to ‘radicalize’ people on YouTube … you know, extremists like Milton Friedman, Dave Rubin and oh yeah, especially that Ben Shapiro guy.

Don’t make that face, we told you it was a ridiculous piece.

Ben returned from a Jewish holiday and responded:

I swear, every time I sign off for a Jewish holiday, the @nytimes drops some sort of idiotic hit piece. I'm back now, and suffice it to say, the piece is so fully nonsensical that it lumps in me, @jordanbpeterson, @RubinReport and Milton Friedman with actual alt-right YouTubers. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 11, 2019

Of course, it’s fully nonsensical … it’s The New York Times.

I’m guessing that was the whole plan. — Nate (on the) Stone (@nes_nathan) June 11, 2019

Paint everyone and anyone on the right who has any sort of following with the same broad brush in order to discredit them and the movement.

We all look alike to them. — Jamie K. Wilson (@jamiekwil) June 11, 2019

True story.

Damned alt-Right … *check notes* … Milton Friedman. — Jack in the East (@talkradio200) June 11, 2019

You’d think that by now the @nytimes would have learned that #Dishonesty and #Laziness makes for a bad combination.. #FakeNews😎 — David Higgins (@dhiggins63) June 11, 2019

Seems they have not learned it just yet.

& people actually thought it would stop at “crazy” Alex Jones. I hope Conservatives are now getting the wake up call they should have gotten months ago. We are not in Kansas anymore. They will not stop until every dissenting voice is silenced. That’s the left.. look at History — Melissa A. (@TheRightMelissa) June 11, 2019

Nothing says alt right like Milton Friedman! — KingOfTheGR (@KingofthegG) June 11, 2019

The ‘New Yuck Times’ is a joke! — Dan Mishkin (@MishkinDan) June 11, 2019

New Yuck Times.

Not bad.

Milton Freedom has been radicalizing people on YouTube since early 1940s — Converted Cyclist (@convertdcyclist) June 11, 2019

We KNEW IT!

Related:

‘Journalisming’: CNN definitely not rooting for a side with this humdinger of a chyron about Biden and Trump (pic)

All BULL, no bold: Eric Swalwell has ANOTHER cringe-tastic moment questioning John Dean (watch)

Sounds like EXTORTION: AOC doubles down in thread about why Congress better get a raise OR ELSE and just wow