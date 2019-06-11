The New York Times published a ridiculous piece on how YouTube allowed evil, right-wing extremists to ‘radicalize’ people on YouTube … you know, extremists like Milton Friedman, Dave Rubin and oh yeah, especially that Ben Shapiro guy.

Don’t make that face, we told you it was a ridiculous piece.

Ben returned from a Jewish holiday and responded:

Of course, it’s fully nonsensical … it’s The New York Times.

Paint everyone and anyone on the right who has any sort of following with the same broad brush in order to discredit them and the movement.

