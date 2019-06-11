Remember when Chris Cillizza swore CNN doesn’t pick sides when it comes to politics?

Huh.

Because gosh, golly, and gee, it sure as heck looks like CNN is picking a side if we take their chyron to heart.

CNN's New Day BREAKING NEWS Chyron: 'Biden to Eviscerate Trump Today in Iowa Speech' https://t.co/iBWISDQRLm — Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 11, 2019

‘Biden to eviscerate Trump.’

It’s almost like CNN is trying to write like Twitchy.

A-holes!

Well, that and come on, a supposed news outlet reporting Biden eviscerating the president in a speech like it’s actual news?

From Mediaite:

CNN’s New Day previewed an advance copy of a stump speech that Joe Biden plans to give during a campaign visit today in Iowa later on Tuesday, and according to the on-screen chyron, the former Vice President will “eviscerate” President Donald Trump. While “eviscerate” is a common term used for hyperbolic headlines, according to Dicitonary.com this word is defined “to move entrails from; disembowel.” Let’s just say that if Biden truly plans to disembowel President Trump during his speech, the Secret Service should be alerted.

HA HA HA HA

Ok, not bad, Mediaite.

I have a feeling CNN doesn’t know what eviscerate means. pic.twitter.com/tlTxSkoMnc — Eric ‘The Moth’ Shaffer (@realEricShaffer) June 11, 2019

Biden is going to disembowel Trump?

Sounds a teensy bit extreme to this editor.

“Journalisming” From the station who gets their butt kicked by the Hallmark Channel & Investigation Discovery every morning. pic.twitter.com/yPpGRctBat — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) June 11, 2019

CNN-ing.

Captain Obvious. The chyron should read: Biden to Make Speech Without Using Word “Folks.” Now THAT’S Breaking News. — Don Brennan (@DonB1957) June 11, 2019

Biden manages NOT to say something completely offensive to one group of people and keeps his hands off of others … THAT would be breaking news.

To all 25 people who show up — MET69 (@MET13579) June 11, 2019

Heh.

This is definitely an objective, non-partisan news outlet. — A (@Aposter1228) June 11, 2019

Totally and completely objective.

Yup.

It's CNN's new transparency initiative: super biased and just darn proud of it. — otto kurect📈 (@OttoKurect) June 11, 2019

We all know it, they might as well own it.

Related:

All BULL, no bold: Eric Swalwell has ANOTHER cringe-tastic moment questioning John Dean (watch)

Sounds like EXTORTION: AOC doubles down in thread about why Congress better get a raise OR ELSE and just wow

She so MAD! Republicans ‘troll’ Democrats by taking a page from their censorship playbook and AOC just can’t DEAL