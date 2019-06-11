Remember when Chris Cillizza swore CNN doesn’t pick sides when it comes to politics?
Huh.
Because gosh, golly, and gee, it sure as heck looks like CNN is picking a side if we take their chyron to heart.
CNN's New Day BREAKING NEWS Chyron: 'Biden to Eviscerate Trump Today in Iowa Speech' https://t.co/iBWISDQRLm
— Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 11, 2019
‘Biden to eviscerate Trump.’
It’s almost like CNN is trying to write like Twitchy.
A-holes!
Well, that and come on, a supposed news outlet reporting Biden eviscerating the president in a speech like it’s actual news?
From Mediaite:
CNN’s New Day previewed an advance copy of a stump speech that Joe Biden plans to give during a campaign visit today in Iowa later on Tuesday, and according to the on-screen chyron, the former Vice President will “eviscerate” President Donald Trump.
While “eviscerate” is a common term used for hyperbolic headlines, according to Dicitonary.com this word is defined “to move entrails from; disembowel.” Let’s just say that if Biden truly plans to disembowel President Trump during his speech, the Secret Service should be alerted.
HA HA HA HA
Ok, not bad, Mediaite.
I have a feeling CNN doesn’t know what eviscerate means. pic.twitter.com/tlTxSkoMnc
— Eric ‘The Moth’ Shaffer (@realEricShaffer) June 11, 2019
Biden is going to disembowel Trump?
Sounds a teensy bit extreme to this editor.
“Journalisming”
From the station who gets their butt kicked by the Hallmark Channel & Investigation Discovery every morning. pic.twitter.com/yPpGRctBat
— Stacey (@ScotsFyre) June 11, 2019
CNN-ing.
Captain Obvious. The chyron should read: Biden to Make Speech Without Using Word “Folks.” Now THAT’S Breaking News.
— Don Brennan (@DonB1957) June 11, 2019
Biden manages NOT to say something completely offensive to one group of people and keeps his hands off of others … THAT would be breaking news.
To all 25 people who show up
— MET69 (@MET13579) June 11, 2019
Heh.
This is definitely an objective, non-partisan news outlet.
— A (@Aposter1228) June 11, 2019
Totally and completely objective.
Yup.
It's CNN's new transparency initiative: super biased and just darn proud of it.
— otto kurect📈 (@OttoKurect) June 11, 2019
We all know it, they might as well own it.
