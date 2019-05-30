At this point, we can hardly blame Trump for being frustrated and irritated with these endless investigations. This tweet has gotten a lot of attention today because out friendly neighborhood resistance thinks his sloppy grammar means he’s admitting Russia helped him get elected …

Russia, Russia, Russia! That’s all you heard at the beginning of this Witch Hunt Hoax…And now Russia has disappeared because I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected. It was a crime that didn’t exist. So now the Dems and their partner, the Fake News Media,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

If you have been paying any attention to Trump’s tweets over the years you know this was a grammatical snafu and not a confession. But let’s not pretend the unhinged Left won’t see it how they want to.

And speaking of the unhinged Left, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tossed her Socialist Democrat hat in the Twitter ring:

Taxes, taxes, taxes! We have sworn Congressional testimony that you artificially deflated your assets to skirt paying the taxes that fund schools & more (a crime), & inflated your assets for insurance (also a crime). Mueller has nothing to do with that. Cough up the receipts 💸 https://t.co/k7PvCsORFl — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 30, 2019

Earlier today we covered AOC melting down after Kurt Schlichter zinged her whole ‘hope’ schtick, then she was caught flashing the white power symbol and NOW she’s babbling about taxes.

And yikes, she really thinks the government owns our money.

This is nuts.

You’re not very bright, are you? — Whatevs (@danobrien1972) May 30, 2019

Something like that.

Please identify precisely what he did (including the dates of the offenses) and the precise section of the Tax Code he violated. — Matt Wilson (@lawyermatt) May 30, 2019

Ugh, don’t ask, we’ll be here all day.

Just a little tip for ya. Some of us view taxation as legalized government theft. We do the same thing. You're not going to get him by showing us he does what every single business in America does by using itemized deductions. — Sandpit (@rev_entertain) May 30, 2019

Speaking of taxes, have you paid yours? — FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) May 30, 2019

HA!

You also have congressional testimony that the dossier wasn't used in the FISA applications, that the president and his team were not spied on and on and on. Your fake little outrage resembles that of a petulant child. pic.twitter.com/QZE7MIKWWP — TexasDamnit (@TexasDamnit) May 30, 2019

So what else is new?

Theft, theft, theft! Taxation is theft. — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) May 30, 2019

New entry on the list of things Chiquita Khrushchev doesn't get: how taxes work.

The IRS exists, kid. Given your own payroll games w/your bf, you should prolly sit this one out. Btw, you declared ALL your cash tips when you were the world's smartest bartender, right? — Ben Crystal (@Bennettruth) May 30, 2019

So YOU'RE the idiot that goes to a football game and talks about cross country skiing. Gotcha… — David (@elemonader) May 30, 2019

There are so many good responses to AOC we’re not sure where to begin, heh. She’s truly the Twitchy gift that keeps on giving.

This is a big nothing burger. Try again. — Red Tide (@TideInTejas) May 30, 2019

Careful now, no talking about burgers around AOC.

I wonder if AOC knows the difference between tax avoidance and tax evasion.. and what a tax audit is — Space Pirate Ninja Assassin ⚔️ Software Engineer (@nilgirian) May 30, 2019

We were told there would be no math.

Just sayin’.

Goalpost moved……again — Skipp Phipps (@Skippphipps) May 30, 2019

It’s literally all they have left.

