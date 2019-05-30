AOC caught flashing notorious white power symbol during Instagram livestreamWow. According to the MSM, this is a white power symbol. Why is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez getting a pass?

If you recall, a Chicago Cubs fan was banned for life after flashing this sign during a news broadcast:

The gesture is so controversial that some news outlets block it out:

And this is not the first time she’s used the controversial gesture that most people think of as the “OK” sign:

Or maybe it’s the symbol for wokeness?

HAHA!

***

