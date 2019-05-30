AOC caught flashing notorious white power symbol during Instagram livestreamWow. According to the MSM, this is a white power symbol. Why is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez getting a pass?

Why did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez flash a white power symbol on her livestream last night? pic.twitter.com/O02qZPNrPd — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) May 30, 2019

If you recall, a Chicago Cubs fan was banned for life after flashing this sign during a news broadcast:

Cubs Fan Banned For Life For Flashing ‘White Power’ Symbol At Wrigley Field https://t.co/kPfB8boowe — HillReporter.com (@HillReporter) May 12, 2019

The gesture is so controversial that some news outlets block it out:

WATCH: The Chicago Cubs said they are investigating a fan who made an apparent "white power" gesture during Tuesday night's game at Wrigley Field. https://t.co/YJpJ0p7knA — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) May 8, 2019

And this is not the first time she’s used the controversial gesture that most people think of as the “OK” sign:

Or maybe it’s the symbol for wokeness?

That’s a ‘woke’ sign. POC can’t be racist. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Office (Parody) (@AOCoffice) May 30, 2019

HAHA!

***

