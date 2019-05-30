AOC caught flashing notorious white power symbol during Instagram livestreamWow. According to the MSM, this is a white power symbol. Why is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez getting a pass?
Why did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez flash a white power symbol on her livestream last night? pic.twitter.com/O02qZPNrPd
— Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) May 30, 2019
If you recall, a Chicago Cubs fan was banned for life after flashing this sign during a news broadcast:
Cubs Fan Banned For Life For Flashing ‘White Power’ Symbol At Wrigley Field https://t.co/kPfB8boowe
— HillReporter.com (@HillReporter) May 12, 2019
The gesture is so controversial that some news outlets block it out:
WATCH: The Chicago Cubs said they are investigating a fan who made an apparent "white power" gesture during Tuesday night's game at Wrigley Field. https://t.co/YJpJ0p7knA
— ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) May 8, 2019
And this is not the first time she’s used the controversial gesture that most people think of as the “OK” sign:
White supremacy seems to be @AOC's thing. pic.twitter.com/9vGX6YYHnT
— JWF (@JammieWF) May 30, 2019
Or maybe it’s the symbol for wokeness?
That’s a ‘woke’ sign. POC can’t be racist.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Office (Parody) (@AOCoffice) May 30, 2019
