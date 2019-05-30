Maybe AOC missed it, but Obama already tried the whole ‘hope thing’ over a decade ago. And wow, talk about a self-important twit with her ‘daily reminder’ …

Your daily reminder that a glass of water with a D next to it would have won AOC’s district. Hey, we didn’t say it, Nancy Pelosi did.

Just GUESS how this ‘hope’ tweet went over.

Heh.

Heh. Again.

But she’s AOC! She’s being the hope and stuff.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads they’d be straight forward again.

Nooooope.

Hope. Dope. Still nope.

It works.

Trending

On many levels.

Thanks media!

Oof.

But the best dig of all, the one that actually ‘triggered’ AOC came from the one, the only, Kurt Schlichter.

Keep hopin’, colonel.

And man, she flipped out … especially if she’s bringing up the ‘grab ’em by the p***y line’.

REEEEEEEEEEEE.

For not giving a damn about misogynist takes she sure seems to give a damn about this one.

Probably worth pointing out since it’s so hard to tell.

Fair.

Bingo.

