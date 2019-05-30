Maybe AOC missed it, but Obama already tried the whole ‘hope thing’ over a decade ago. And wow, talk about a self-important twit with her ‘daily reminder’ …
Your daily reminder✨ pic.twitter.com/8g5jepaiDE
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 29, 2019
Your daily reminder that a glass of water with a D next to it would have won AOC’s district. Hey, we didn’t say it, Nancy Pelosi did.
Just GUESS how this ‘hope’ tweet went over.
Heh.
Your daily reminder pic.twitter.com/hrxrAGnhkX
— Lizzy Lou Who🌷 (@_wintergirl93) May 30, 2019
Heh. Again.
Not everything is about you AOC.
— Arturo (@RoadRunnerI80) May 30, 2019
But she’s AOC! She’s being the hope and stuff.
If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads they’d be straight forward again.
Another daily reminder:
The left can’t meme. pic.twitter.com/iR7FuHAsvS
— Dwarfclone (@Dwarfclone) May 30, 2019
Nooooope.
You are a dope.
— California Girl 🇺🇸 ❤🇮🇱 (@caligirl1909) May 30, 2019
Hope. Dope. Still nope.
It works.
We hope you resign.
— Wes Ganobcik ™ (@ganobleberries) May 30, 2019
That you tweet bs?
We don’t need reminding.https://t.co/P4pLqH8eo4
— Patrick (@ArgentineTea) May 30, 2019
Ummmmm, no
— RebekahLeigh (@RebekahLeigh79) May 30, 2019
Your arrogance is disturbing
— Michael Rice 🍻 (@MikeRice74) May 30, 2019
On many levels.
Thanks media!
Obama already used this angle. If you can't be smart, at least try to be original.
— JOE MAC (@Jpmaxx21) May 30, 2019
Oof.
— Scott Kane (@gcems645) May 30, 2019
Best parody acct on twitter. Constant laughs.
— zone of danger (@mr_bovine_jonie) May 30, 2019
Hopey cartoons of yourself? Are you trying to emulate Obama here?
— Tonya Vlasik (@lawgirl) May 30, 2019
But you’re not Hope. Hope Hicks is Hope.
— clayjohanson (@clayjohanson) May 30, 2019
You spelled "D-O-P-E" wrong!
— Tweet As A Weapon (@the_hitman8403) May 30, 2019
But the best dig of all, the one that actually ‘triggered’ AOC came from the one, the only, Kurt Schlichter.
I hope you’ll spew better cliches https://t.co/q0gZw7lLF2
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 30, 2019
Keep hopin’, colonel.
And man, she flipped out … especially if she’s bringing up the ‘grab ’em by the p***y line’.
What, are you sad I don’t speak as our President does, w top hits like “Just grab ‘em by the p—?” Or going on abt turbines & wind cancer?🙄
I could win a Nobel Prize in Physics & they’d still call me dumb. That’s why I don’t give a damn about misogynist takes on my intelligence. https://t.co/0kbtkVreOi
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 30, 2019
REEEEEEEEEEEE.
For not giving a damn about misogynist takes she sure seems to give a damn about this one.
Oh, honey, you could never win a Nobel Prize in physics. pic.twitter.com/2WvMh84aSV
— theRoddick (@sirRoddick) May 30, 2019
Not Parody*
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Office (Parody) (@AOCoffice) May 30, 2019
Probably worth pointing out since it’s so hard to tell.
Or top hits like “The world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change” 👎🏻
Or this doozy “people more concerned about being factually correct than about being morally right.” 👎🏻
Just admit it, You say incredibly dumb inaccurate things.
— ATennesseePerspective🇺🇸 (@SpeakinFromTN) May 30, 2019
You sure have a lot to say for someone who doesn’t “give a damn”….
— whatshisname (@avalanche96) May 30, 2019
Well, there’s your confusion. You could NEVER will a Nobel prize. Then again… obama did 🤔🤔🤔
— 🇺🇸🎚🐶 Lisa 🐼 🍕🇫🇮🎼 (@elkay101) May 30, 2019
Fair.
You can’t lay off insults any more than Trump can. The two of you are a lot alike.
— Brian Jackson (@brianjacksonXP) May 30, 2019
Bingo.
