Maybe AOC missed it, but Obama already tried the whole ‘hope thing’ over a decade ago. And wow, talk about a self-important twit with her ‘daily reminder’ …

Your daily reminder that a glass of water with a D next to it would have won AOC’s district. Hey, we didn’t say it, Nancy Pelosi did.

Just GUESS how this ‘hope’ tweet went over.

Heh.

Your daily reminder pic.twitter.com/hrxrAGnhkX — Lizzy Lou Who🌷 (@_wintergirl93) May 30, 2019

Heh. Again.

Not everything is about you AOC. — Arturo (@RoadRunnerI80) May 30, 2019

But she’s AOC! She’s being the hope and stuff.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads they’d be straight forward again.

Another daily reminder: The left can’t meme. pic.twitter.com/iR7FuHAsvS — Dwarfclone (@Dwarfclone) May 30, 2019

Nooooope.

You are a dope. — California Girl 🇺🇸 ❤🇮🇱 (@caligirl1909) May 30, 2019

Hope. Dope. Still nope.

It works.

We hope you resign. — Wes Ganobcik ™ (@ganobleberries) May 30, 2019

That you tweet bs? We don’t need reminding.https://t.co/P4pLqH8eo4 — Patrick (@ArgentineTea) May 30, 2019

Ummmmm, no — RebekahLeigh (@RebekahLeigh79) May 30, 2019

Your arrogance is disturbing — Michael Rice 🍻 (@MikeRice74) May 30, 2019

On many levels.

Thanks media!

Obama already used this angle. If you can't be smart, at least try to be original. — JOE MAC (@Jpmaxx21) May 30, 2019

Oof.

Best parody acct on twitter. Constant laughs. — zone of danger (@mr_bovine_jonie) May 30, 2019

Hopey cartoons of yourself? Are you trying to emulate Obama here? — Tonya Vlasik (@lawgirl) May 30, 2019

But you’re not Hope. Hope Hicks is Hope. — clayjohanson (@clayjohanson) May 30, 2019

You spelled "D-O-P-E" wrong! — Tweet As A Weapon (@the_hitman8403) May 30, 2019

But the best dig of all, the one that actually ‘triggered’ AOC came from the one, the only, Kurt Schlichter.

I hope you’ll spew better cliches https://t.co/q0gZw7lLF2 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 30, 2019

Keep hopin’, colonel.

And man, she flipped out … especially if she’s bringing up the ‘grab ’em by the p***y line’.

What, are you sad I don’t speak as our President does, w top hits like “Just grab ‘em by the p—?” Or going on abt turbines & wind cancer?🙄 I could win a Nobel Prize in Physics & they’d still call me dumb. That’s why I don’t give a damn about misogynist takes on my intelligence. https://t.co/0kbtkVreOi — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 30, 2019

REEEEEEEEEEEE.

For not giving a damn about misogynist takes she sure seems to give a damn about this one.

Oh, honey, you could never win a Nobel Prize in physics. pic.twitter.com/2WvMh84aSV — theRoddick (@sirRoddick) May 30, 2019

Not Parody* — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Office (Parody) (@AOCoffice) May 30, 2019

Probably worth pointing out since it’s so hard to tell.

Or top hits like “The world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change” 👎🏻 Or this doozy “people more concerned about being factually correct than about being morally right.” 👎🏻 Just admit it, You say incredibly dumb inaccurate things. — ATennesseePerspective🇺🇸 (@SpeakinFromTN) May 30, 2019

You sure have a lot to say for someone who doesn’t “give a damn”…. — whatshisname (@avalanche96) May 30, 2019

Well, there’s your confusion. You could NEVER will a Nobel prize. Then again… obama did 🤔🤔🤔 — 🇺🇸🎚🐶 Lisa 🐼 🍕🇫🇮🎼 (@elkay101) May 30, 2019

Fair.

You can’t lay off insults any more than Trump can. The two of you are a lot alike. — Brian Jackson (@brianjacksonXP) May 30, 2019

Bingo.

