It’s a cute trick the way Democrats have convinced some women that abortion is actually health care. Or that having the ability to kill an unborn child is somehow a necessity for a woman to have control of her life … because you know, women aren’t capable of controlling themselves enough to not get pregnant in the first place.

And by ‘cute trick’ we mean foul, despicable, and repugnant.

Like this tripe from Patty Murray.

Gag.

Trending

They need women to believe this crap so Democrats can swoop in and save them from evil people who actually believe in them and their ability to control their lives without depending on abortion as birth control.

Oh Hell yeah.

What she said.

PS: Whoever keeps voting for Patty … knock it off, would ya’?

Related:

Pay your #BarrTab! Comey, Brennan, Strzok, other ‘2016 Deep State players’ ALREADY stabbing one another in the back

GOTTA be a parody! Blue check’s thread on the ‘socialization of white people’ belongs in the Hot Mess Hall of Fame

‘Tool of eugenic manipulation.’ Clarence Thomas just dropped the hammer on abortion and Planned Parenthood (WOW!)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionRoe v. WadeSen. Patty Murray