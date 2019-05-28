It’s a cute trick the way Democrats have convinced some women that abortion is actually health care. Or that having the ability to kill an unborn child is somehow a necessity for a woman to have control of her life … because you know, women aren’t capable of controlling themselves enough to not get pregnant in the first place.

And by ‘cute trick’ we mean foul, despicable, and repugnant.

Like this tripe from Patty Murray.

In the 21st century, women must be able to make their own health care decisions. When a woman is in control—including having access to a safe, legal abortion—she can plan her future, plan her family, and stay independent and financially secure. #StopTheBans pic.twitter.com/H8hdaogtk9 — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) May 28, 2019

Gag.

Why do Democrats think women are too stupid, too irresponsible to deal with pregnancy without killing their unborn baby? Why is Big Daddy Gov't always the answer in the Democrats' playbook? — The_Kat™ (@The_Kat_Roars) May 28, 2019

They need women to believe this crap so Democrats can swoop in and save them from evil people who actually believe in them and their ability to control their lives without depending on abortion as birth control.

Uh, abortion is not "health care" you goof. — Brian (@applecharlie5) May 28, 2019

Are you saying we are NOT in control of our own bodies? — Becky dotData (@beckydotdata) May 28, 2019

Patty, women do have control over their bodies. 1. They can choose their sex partner(excludes rape, incest, etc.), 2. they can choose to make their partner to use a condom or not. 3. They choose to use birth control and what type. 4. They can choose to abstain until marriage — Jennifer Carlson (@8675309jc) May 28, 2019

They have total control of their bodies. However, when a body becomes 2, I think that the baby needs to be brought to term and adopted out OR they might want to keep the baby after seeing him or her. Like I've said before, abortion is the only time that murder is legal. — Jennifer Carlson (@8675309jc) May 28, 2019

NEVER can you just tell another person, perfect stranger or relation and say "I don't want you in my life" and kill that person and get by with it — Jennifer Carlson (@8675309jc) May 28, 2019

Oh Hell yeah.

What she said.

PS: Whoever keeps voting for Patty … knock it off, would ya’?

