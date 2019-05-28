The rats are starting to scurry.

And it couldn’t happen to a more deserving group of rats.

Trump-Russias Turning, and the Knives Are Out https://t.co/W6E7vGkgUS — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 28, 2019

From Real Clear Investigations:

There are a growing number of indicators that the leading players in the 2016 election drama are turning on one another, making a mad dash for the lifeboats to escape being dragged under with the political Titanic that is Christopher Steele and his dossier. These are many of the same people who had been eager to exploit the dossier, that collection of memos paid for by the Clinton campaign and supposedly sourced from Russia. Once treated like the Rosetta stone of collusion, the Steele documents now seem even to Trump antagonists more like the Howard Hughes diaries. A “former CIA official” has told Fox News that two of Trump’s most high profile accusers – former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former Director of the CIA John Brennan – didn’t want anything to do with Steele’s opus. It was former FBI Director James Comey, the source said, who was pushing to use the dossier in the official Intelligence Community Assessment, issued in the final days of the Obama administration. Having failed at that, thanks to Clapper and Brennan’s diligence (or so the story goes), Comey went rogue and confronted President-elect Trump with the salacious highlights produced by Steele.

They continued:

Even in the best of times, departments and agencies such as Justice, State and the FBI find themselves in back-stabbing bureaucratic battles of all against all. Imagine how those Hobbesian bureaucrats, whether current or former, are likely to behave when the outcomes being fought over have profoundly personal ramifications. One recalls the moment in “It’s a Wonderful Life” when the upstanding George Bailey (James Stewart) is sinking in frantic desperation: “Do you realize what this means?!” he shouts at doddering Uncle Billy, who’s lost the bank deposit. “It means bankruptcy and scandal and prison. That’s what it means.” With shocking savagery, Bailey throws the old man down in his chair and declares, “One of us is going to jail, and it’s not going to be me!”

Every time a Democrat gets caught in a lie an angel gets his wings.

Hrm, that doesn’t really work.

It's going to be a very interesting spring and summer. I hope Barr digs very very deep and we get to the core!!!!!!!! — D.G. (@G_D1976) May 28, 2019

We do too.

Watch it, Jack will say that's inciting violence. — M (@fnfray) May 28, 2019

Don’t give Jack any ideas.

Related:

GOTTA be a parody! Blue check’s thread on the ‘socialization of white people’ belongs in the Hot Mess Hall of Fame

‘Tool of eugenic manipulation.’ Clarence Thomas just dropped the hammer on abortion and Planned Parenthood (WOW!)

‘They’re just SO dumb’: Greg Gutfeld’s compilation of Hollywood stars suffering from ‘morbid stupidity and TDS’ is PERFECTION (watch)