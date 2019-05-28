Remember when abortion was supposed to be safe, legal, and RARE? Seems our ‘pro-choice’ friends have tried to forget or completely do away with the ‘rare’ portion of the law. They had to know when they went to extremes attempting to legalize abortion up to and including birth the pushback would be monumental.

WOW. Thomas concurrence today: "Enshrining a constitutional right to an abortion based solely on the race, sex, or disability of an unborn child, as Planned Parenthood advocates, would constitutionalize the views of the 20th-century eugenics movement.” https://t.co/UOK4ejUM8m — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) May 28, 2019

These points from Clarence Thomas look really bad for abortion and especially for Planned Parenthood.

Ain’t that great?

Clarence Thomas just now: "Given the potential for abortion to become a tool of

eugenic manipulation, the Court will soon need to confront

the constitutionality of laws like Indiana’s." — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) May 28, 2019

A tool of eugenic manipulation.

Wow.

CT: "This case highlights the fact that abortion is an act rife

with the potential for eugenic manipulation. From the

beginning, birth control and abortion were promoted as

means of effectuating eugenics." — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) May 28, 2019

Did we say wow because WOW.

CT: "Planned Parenthood

founder Margaret Sanger was particularly open about the

fact that birth control could be used for eugenic purposes." — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) May 28, 2019

One of Hillary’s heroes … yup.

CT: "Having created

the constitutional right to an abortion, this Court is

dutybound to address its scope. … The Constitution

itself is silent on abortion." — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) May 28, 2019

It is indeed.

Note that Justice Kagan (and Breyer) apparently join the Court in upholding the IN fetal remains law. 7-2 (Ginsburg and Sotomayor). https://t.co/1RPR8TNHgS — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) May 28, 2019

Also note that despite about 12 pages of Justice Thomas on Margaret Sanger and the racist/eugenicist roots of abortion, Justice Ginsburg does not respond to these points at all in her separate opinion. — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) May 28, 2019

We’re shocked Ginsberg is able to hold her head up at this point, let alone respond to any points Thomas made.

Thomas Sowell is probably close, but Clarence Thomas is the single greatest living American. I firmly believe that. — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) May 28, 2019

NOTABLE: Clarence Thomas wrote 20 pages on how he sees abortion in general, as a dangerous, immoral and unlawful tool for eugenics. Read here, starting on PDF page 13.https://t.co/h1QKwKPX1W — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) May 28, 2019

He’s right.

This is gonna get real interesting real fast.

