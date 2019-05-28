Remember when abortion was supposed to be safe, legal, and RARE? Seems our ‘pro-choice’ friends have tried to forget or completely do away with the ‘rare’ portion of the law. They had to know when they went to extremes attempting to legalize abortion up to and including birth the pushback would be monumental.

These points from Clarence Thomas look really bad for abortion and especially for Planned Parenthood.

Ain’t that great?

A tool of eugenic manipulation.

Wow.

Did we say wow because WOW.

One of Hillary’s heroes … yup.

It is indeed.

We’re shocked Ginsberg is able to hold her head up at this point, let alone respond to any points Thomas made.

He’s right.

This is gonna get real interesting real fast.

