It’s official, Kirsten Gillibrand is trying too hard.

And we thought Eric Swalwell was bad.

This is still painful, man, but Kirsten is definitely giving ol’ Howard a run for his money in the cringe category.

Trending

It’s like when a parent tries singing and or rapping along with a new popular song and totally embarrasses their kids.

At least she wasn’t caught being confused by friend chicken this time, right?

Heh.

Wow, Democrats are just a disaster.

Whoohoo! Winning! Oh, wait.

Proving once again Democrats are completely out of touch with real Americans.

But we knew that.

Heh.

Related:

Now, THIS is just (deliciously) pitiful: Obama bro Jon Favreau already making excuses for Democrats LOSS in 2020

‘They’re just SO dumb’: Greg Gutfeld’s compilation of Hollywood stars suffering from ‘morbid stupidity and TDS’ is PERFECTION (watch)

‘This 1 time, at band camp …’ Tweeps play ‘What is Eric Thinking’ with campaign pic annnd we’re officially dead now

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electioncampaignKirsten GillibrandLizzo