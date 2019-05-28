It’s official, Kirsten Gillibrand is trying too hard.

Kirsten Gillibrand singing Lizzo on the campaign trail is the cringiest moment of the 21st century (so far): pic.twitter.com/S22Q5zJ0vO — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 28, 2019

And we thought Eric Swalwell was bad.

Howard Dean, your moment is no longer the cringiest! How does that make you feel? pic.twitter.com/w1U6qmc0g5 — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 28, 2019

This is still painful, man, but Kirsten is definitely giving ol’ Howard a run for his money in the cringe category.

Gillibrand messed up the lyrics pretty badly too. The songs says "I do my hair toss" like 50 times, so when Kirsten sang "I flip my hair back" my initial thought was you have never heard that song. The words "hair toss" are seriously like 70% of the song:https://t.co/YC9ePwJVbw — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 28, 2019

It’s like when a parent tries singing and or rapping along with a new popular song and totally embarrasses their kids.

At least she wasn’t caught being confused by friend chicken this time, right?

Heh.

Wow, Democrats are just a disaster.

Compiled the stats. The lyric "hair toss" (which Gillibrand messed up) is sang 12 times in the 2 minute 45 second song. Which means it appears once every 14 seconds in Gillibrand's "favorite Lizzo song." — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 28, 2019

The good news for Gillibrand here is that she LITERALLY can't fall in the polls — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 28, 2019

Whoohoo! Winning! Oh, wait.

We have only begun to scratch the surface of cringy moments. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) May 28, 2019

I have a feeling we’re going to see lots of these moments. — Politicked the Podcast (@WPoliticked) May 28, 2019

Scarier part is that was 💯 set up for the “young mom” — Semi Respectable the Cartoon Tycoon!🗯 (@SemiRespect) May 28, 2019

Proving once again Democrats are completely out of touch with real Americans.

But we knew that.

It's hard to decide which world leader would love her company the most… — CM.Clary🇺🇸 (@LibertyLover18) May 28, 2019

Heh.

