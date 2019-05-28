Greg Gutfeld put together a fantastic segment on how broken and stupid Hollywood has proven itself to be since Trump became president.

He just nailed it.

Watch.

We especially love the ‘before and after bit’ of the segment and how Rosie has not changed; that clip of her yelling ‘nyet’ in the rain is both hilarious and terrifying all at once.

Trending

This is probably true but Trump has exposed them for who and what they really are more than any other president. He’s done the same thing with the media.

Hollywood and politics have a lot in common. It’s all a show.

True story.

Booyah.

