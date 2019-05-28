Eric Swalwell may well be (accidentally) running the most hilarious presidential campaign … ever. And considering what we witnessed with the Trump campaign that is saying something. Sadly, unlike Trump, Eric isn’t saying and doing silly things on purpose, it’s almost like it just comes naturally to him.

Which makes it even funnier.

Being a good president doesn't mean you speak the loudest or tweet the most. Being a good president means knowing when to listen. pic.twitter.com/PDEdCgf7mH — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) May 26, 2019

The look on his face.

He’s either really gassy or completely constipated.

Whichever it is, Tweeps were inspired to create a ‘game’ in his honor:

Let’s play a game called “What is Eric Swalwell thinking about?” I want to see quality content here guys. pic.twitter.com/MelqW7yxYz — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) May 28, 2019

WHOA boy.

As you can imagine, this got really hilarious really fast.

“Sun screen! I forgot to put on sun screen, and the whole right side of my face will be burned to a crisp. Maybe if I awkwardly turn my head just a little more…” — Eldredge (@SDreg8) May 28, 2019

I’m good enough, I’m smart enough, and dog gone it people like me — Tallyrand (@PHXSean23) May 28, 2019

“Trump’s got nothing on me. Look at this crowd!” — Former Zygote “Beto” Buckeye (@NerkBuckeye) May 28, 2019

“That spoonful of reduced fat Jif is going to taste so good tonight.” — Betsy Rothstein (@betsyscribeindc) May 28, 2019

One time, at band camp… — lloydchristmas (@felloffjetway) May 28, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

"I got hot sauce in my purse" — Chris (@Chris41919019) May 28, 2019

This is the best Photo OP ever guys. Only thing to top this is if I could ride a skateboard at Whataburger. — MD Bradshaw (@matt77brad) May 28, 2019

And play a little air guitar while dressing up as some sort of furry.

Hey, why not?

“I know I’m just another white guy but they should see me dance!” 🕺 — Bob Estes (@BobEstesPGA) May 28, 2019

Ugh, don’t give him any ideas.

