As Twitchy readers know, Alyssa Milano called Jon Voight an ‘F-lister’ after he tweeted a video of himself supporting Donald Trump.
A Z-lister like Alyssa dissing Voight.
Let that sink in.
Now I understand why Republicans like to discredit actors and our political views.
“Stay in your lane, Jon!”
“Has been!”
“F-lister trying to stay relevant!”
“Nobody cares what an out of touch actor thinks!” https://t.co/LcIGgBO9az
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 25, 2019
This had to be a joke, right? Kristy Swanson seems to think so as well …
Her tweet makes absolutely no sense. Is it a joke? Is it serious? Seems serious. Is it coherent? Perplexing🤷🏼♀️ https://t.co/XxEPtYhmm5
— Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) May 26, 2019
Alyssa against Kristy.
Hrm.
Kristy played a vampire slayer … she wins.
Its pretty much the best her pea brain could come up with after approximately an hour of staring at her screen…
— mike holton (@xarmynsdq) May 27, 2019
Her tweet did not play well.
Maybe it’s that whole #SexStrike thing?
She's a Leftist at heart. She just said told a peer to "stay in his lane" because his views differ from her views. Yet she's been preaching to anyone who will listen to follow the church of Alyssa.
— Sharon Cabana (@sharoncabana) May 27, 2019
It’s hard for the tweet to make sense, when the tweeter never makes sense.
— Kid Santi (@antjustwinbaby) May 26, 2019
Maybe she's going stir crazy having to "work" in Georgia 😂🤣
— R Brown (@dafuzz70) May 27, 2019
Another #SexStrike joke.
Heh.
Has she ever made sense?
— Nick Zima (@NickZima) May 27, 2019
Fair question.
I’m pretty sure he gets more work than she does.
— Just Bring It (@JsBrng8) May 27, 2019
Voight has won an Oscar.
Alyssa was in ‘Dickie Roberts’.
Just sayin’.
Kristy notice how she only references actors, not actresses? She's so un woke
— scott coleman 🍄 (@bandphan) May 27, 2019
She makes absolutely no sense.
— Coleen Danielson (@ColeenDanielson) May 26, 2019
It’s her gift.
I guess she's pretty serious…. (lol) pic.twitter.com/goFn3842rX
— The Moe Dome (@The_MOE_Dome) May 26, 2019
Perfect.
