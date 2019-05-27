As Twitchy readers know, Alyssa Milano called Jon Voight an ‘F-lister’ after he tweeted a video of himself supporting Donald Trump.

A Z-lister like Alyssa dissing Voight.

Let that sink in.

This had to be a joke, right? Kristy Swanson seems to think so as well …

Alyssa against Kristy.

Hrm.

Kristy played a vampire slayer … she wins.

Her tweet did not play well.

Maybe it’s that whole #SexStrike thing?

Another #SexStrike joke.

Heh.

Fair question.

Voight has won an Oscar.

Alyssa was in ‘Dickie Roberts’.

Just sayin’.

It’s her gift.

Perfect.

