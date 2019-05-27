As Twitchy readers know, Alyssa Milano called Jon Voight an ‘F-lister’ after he tweeted a video of himself supporting Donald Trump.

A Z-lister like Alyssa dissing Voight.

Let that sink in.

Now I understand why Republicans like to discredit actors and our political views. “Stay in your lane, Jon!”

“Has been!”

“F-lister trying to stay relevant!”

“Nobody cares what an out of touch actor thinks!” https://t.co/LcIGgBO9az — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 25, 2019

This had to be a joke, right? Kristy Swanson seems to think so as well …

Her tweet makes absolutely no sense. Is it a joke? Is it serious? Seems serious. Is it coherent? Perplexing🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/XxEPtYhmm5 — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) May 26, 2019

Alyssa against Kristy.

Hrm.

Kristy played a vampire slayer … she wins.

Its pretty much the best her pea brain could come up with after approximately an hour of staring at her screen… — mike holton (@xarmynsdq) May 27, 2019

Her tweet did not play well.

Maybe it’s that whole #SexStrike thing?

She's a Leftist at heart. She just said told a peer to "stay in his lane" because his views differ from her views. Yet she's been preaching to anyone who will listen to follow the church of Alyssa. — Sharon Cabana (@sharoncabana) May 27, 2019

It’s hard for the tweet to make sense, when the tweeter never makes sense. — Kid Santi (@antjustwinbaby) May 26, 2019

Maybe she's going stir crazy having to "work" in Georgia 😂🤣 — R Brown (@dafuzz70) May 27, 2019

Another #SexStrike joke.

Heh.

Has she ever made sense? — Nick Zima (@NickZima) May 27, 2019

Fair question.

I’m pretty sure he gets more work than she does. — Just Bring It (@JsBrng8) May 27, 2019

Voight has won an Oscar.

Alyssa was in ‘Dickie Roberts’.

Just sayin’.

Kristy notice how she only references actors, not actresses? She's so un woke — scott coleman 🍄 (@bandphan) May 27, 2019

She makes absolutely no sense. — Coleen Danielson (@ColeenDanielson) May 26, 2019

It’s her gift.

I guess she's pretty serious…. (lol) pic.twitter.com/goFn3842rX — The Moe Dome (@The_MOE_Dome) May 26, 2019

Perfect.

