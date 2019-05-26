Wait, someone who works for MMFA deliberately edited a clip of Ben Shapiro to make him sound bad and shared it on Twitter in hopes of riling up the Twitter mob? Gosh, that’s so unlike them.

Today was a good example of how Twitter mobs develop. @benshapiro made some comments about the history of science, especially as it relates to western civilization. A hack at MMFA cut the clip and tweeted it a dishonest paraphrase of his comments: https://t.co/uHmBn0PIce — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) May 25, 2019

Based on that completely false (which would be obvious to anyone who even watches the clip) paraphrase, a bunch of popular lefties flipped out. They accused him of ignoring contributions from non-western scientists and even of being a white supremacist. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) May 25, 2019

But the MMFA hack knew people wouldn’t watch the actual clip and would just react to his tweet and the edited bit he shared. At the end of the day, it was nothing more than a troll, and a sloppy one at that.

Obvious that most of them didn't watch the clip, don't know basic history, & aren't interested in actually exploring the topic. What Shapiro is correctly describing is the scientific revolution. It does not in any way diminish the big scientific contributions outside the west. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) May 25, 2019

In fact, Shapiro specifically highlights those contributions, but he differentiates them by suggesting that they were innovations based on solving a need while the scientific revolution in Europe encouraged scientific exploration as an end to itself. https://t.co/9c0vozA9h1 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) May 25, 2019

So when all these people are highlighting individual non-western scientists with major contributions from before the scientific revolution, you aren't dunking on Shapiro. He acknowledged exactly that. You're just proving you didn't watch the video you are trying to dunk on. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) May 25, 2019

Now, of course you can disagree with Shapiro's framing and hypothesis regarding why the scientific revolution occurred in Europe. But that requires to first comprehend and honestly assess his argument. Hard to do when you're too busy trying to gin up a mob to dunk on him. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) May 25, 2019

Disagree with Shapiro? Fine. Make your case. But dunking on him and pretending he’s some alt-right white supremacist because a dillhole at MMFA deliberately edited a clip to make him look bad is just so lame.

Summary: It is a fact that the scientific revolution happened in Europe. Ben is putting forth an argument on why there (& not elsewhere). Instead of engaging that arg, a bunch of people are trying to dunk on him by responding to a different claim based on a dishonest paraphrase. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) May 25, 2019

