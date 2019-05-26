If there was ever an old lady who desperately needed a hobby it’s Hillary Clinton.

She’s tweeting this on a Sunday morning? For real?

Earlier this month, Scrabble updated its list of approved words for game play for the first time in four years ("ivesssapology" and "covfefe" were not among them). But those changes aren't yet reflected in the Scrabble app. 👎 Where are we on this, @Hasbro? 🤷‍♀️ — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 26, 2019

Look, little people, Hillary is just like you and plays ‘apps’. And oh my, how clever and funny she is slamming Trump in a tweet about the Scrabble app.

via GIPHY

Painful.

Someone needs to put grammy’s phone away and make sure she takes her meds.

Bernie would have won — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 26, 2019

But it was her turn and stuff.

I wonder if they added BleachBit, whitewater, clintoncash, or uraniumone? #clintonscandals — Michal Wells 🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@wells_michal) May 26, 2019

Bet Benghazi is still included.

Hot sauce really??? — Earth Awakens (@Earth_Awakens) May 26, 2019

She ain’t in no ways tiiired.

2019 be like… pic.twitter.com/zTxTq7p4bh — Black Lagoon Phin (@DamnYouHenne) May 26, 2019

How about l-o-s-e-r — Rolo Tomassi (@cahones01) May 26, 2019

O-u-c-h.

Who are you, again? — Dwarfclone (@Dwarfclone) May 26, 2019

That’s Bill’s wife. You remember, she couldn’t beat the most unpopular GOP candidate maybe ever.

Is “CANKLES” an approved Scrabble word? — The Green New Dill (R-KS) (@RealMoneyMonkey) May 26, 2019

Hard to tell if the entire purpose of this roundabout tweet was to make fun of those words or to really get some answers about Scrabble. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 26, 2019

How about ‘superpredators’ — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 26, 2019

Drinking early I see — Rock🇺🇸 (@TheMichaelRock) May 26, 2019

Would someone please come to pick their grandma up? She’s starting to scare the children.

He does indeed.

Related:

ME-OW! Bernie Sanders and Bill Kristol get into an ‘old man yelling at the sky fight’ on Twitter and there’s NOT enough popcorn

Best example of irony in the HISTORY of the interwebs! W-lister Alyssa Milano tries dissing pro-Trump Jon Voight and OMG-ROFL

‘Do NOT think it means what you think it means.’ AOC calling POLITICO anti-Semitic over Bernie Sanders article is PEAK dingbat