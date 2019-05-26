If there was ever an old lady who desperately needed a hobby it’s Hillary Clinton.

She’s tweeting this on a Sunday morning? For real?

Look, little people, Hillary is just like you and plays ‘apps’. And oh my, how clever and funny she is slamming Trump in a tweet about the Scrabble app.

via GIPHY

Painful.

Someone needs to put grammy’s phone away and make sure she takes her meds.

But it was her turn and stuff.

Trending

Bet Benghazi is still included.

She ain’t in no ways tiiired.

O-u-c-h.

That’s Bill’s wife. You remember, she couldn’t beat the most unpopular GOP candidate maybe ever.

Would someone please come to pick their grandma up? She’s starting to scare the children.

He does indeed.

Tags: Hillary ClintonScrabbleTrump