Looks like Bill Kristol is trying to start a new ‘movement’ with his #NeverSanders hashtag. We can’t help but wonder if this means he’s more ‘never’ about Bernie or Trump at this point.

Sad that it’s hard to tell, right?

Gotta LOVE 2019 politics.

#NeverKristol

No?

Interestingly enough, Bill did NOT tag Bernie Sanders (shocker, usually that crowd is so good about tagging the people they’re trashing) but he still somehow managed to see the tweet. That means either someone sent ol’ Bernie the tweet or he’s searching his name on Twitter …

Have you apologized to the nation for your foolish advocacy of the Iraq war? I make no apologies for opposing it. https://t.co/rw22Ovs4d9 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 25, 2019

Let.

Them.

Fight.

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!

Nope. I dislike quasi-Stalinist demands for apologies. I've defended and will defend my views on Iraq, and Syria, and Milosevic, and the Soviet Union, and more, as you defend yours. How about a real debate on U.S. foreign policy–I'll ask for no apologies!–on a campus this fall? https://t.co/AdC0CelINz — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 26, 2019

Quasi-Stalinist what now?

Alrighty.

We’re not sure if we should root for Bill or Bernie … maybe neither one.

Some people were really angry at Bill:

"quasi-Stalinist demands for apologies" not only are you a blood-soaked chickenhawk psycho you are also incredibly stupid — Rob Rousseau (@robrousseau) May 26, 2019

Rob seems nice.

This is so sad, dude — logic attorney (@maxvapelaw) May 26, 2019

Which part?

get his ass — Virgil Texas (@virgiltexas) May 25, 2019

drag him — John Miller (@jean__mueller) May 25, 2019

Imagine thinking this is a good rebuttal. — Joe Cooper (@swelljoe) May 26, 2019

And then others were really mad at Bernie.

Leave him alone. He's unemployed and learning to code. — Tragame tierra! (@ODhonnabhain) May 25, 2019

Meanwhile, this editor is just sitting on the sidelines reading replies and trying to figure out how to make enough popcorn for all of this entertainment.

And to think, Twitter is still free.

