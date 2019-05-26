This past week, the media have been up in arms about a KKK Rally that was scheduled to take place in Dayton, OH. Clearly, the white supremacy movement has been growing in leaps and bounds since evil Trump entered the White House … right?

Wrong.

JUST IN: KKK group drastically outnumbered by counter-protesters at their own rally in Dayton https://t.co/r0OlM7VDgZ pic.twitter.com/DgOyt8VMvK — The Hill (@thehill) May 25, 2019

From The Hill:

A Klu Klux Klan (KKK) rally held in Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday drew only nine members to the event and hundreds of counter-protesters. The rally was held in the center of downtown Dayton at Courthouse Square and was hosted by the Honorable Sacred Knights of Indiana, which has been identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a KKK hate group. Though the rally, which received a permit from Montgomery County earlier this year, was slated to have 10 to 20 or more members of the group in attendance, police say only nine members showed up.

JUST IN: The only idiots who care about KKK idiots having a rally are in the media.

Ok, the idiots in the Southern Poverty Law Center care too but eh.

It’s like a dozen backwoods yokels who can’t remember which cousin is their mom. Wait, not even a dozen … NINE OF THEM SHOWED UP.

Nine.

So basically #WhiteSupremacy is a media created boogeyman. #fakenews — Red Eye Smirking Teen Robot (@Red_Eye_Robot) May 26, 2019

Ding ding ding.

I didn’t realize they were still a thing….I thought they changed their name to Antifa — Space Woman Spiff 👩🏻‍🚀 (@BellaPelosi) May 26, 2019

Oof.

The KKK is completely irrelevant, AS THEY SHOULD BE! Stop giving them coverage and maybe they will go away. pic.twitter.com/gEhMFdFrPL — CarodyRB (@CarodyRae) May 26, 2019

You seem disappointed. — Barbara Matthews (@barbarapagem) May 25, 2019

Heh.

Now, imagine if the media would just ignore these people. They would crawl back into the sewers from whence they came and you would never hear from them again. Same can't be said about DNC sponsored Antifa who should be labeled terrorists. They own Portland. — 'Cuse Me While I Scream (@FeistyMonk) May 26, 2019

It's almost as if the moral panic over the KKK is continually exposed yet no "journalists" want to do their jobs and point it out? — Adeptus Archer (@ArcherMint) May 26, 2019

Nine…

Nine?!?

Bwahahahahahahahahahaha!

Why is ANYBODY acting like these twits are someone to fear? — America's Hat© (@ianslessor) May 26, 2019

Because orange man BAD.

JUST IN: 9 idiots from the outskirts of Dayton outnumbered in ill-advised protest. No one would know about them…except for the MSM's attempt to foment racism. 🙄 — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) May 26, 2019

Foiled again.

Related:

‘Do NOT think it means what you think it means.’ AOC calling POLITICO anti-Semitic over Bernie Sanders article is PEAK dingbat