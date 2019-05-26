This past week, the media have been up in arms about a KKK Rally that was scheduled to take place in Dayton, OH. Clearly, the white supremacy movement has been growing in leaps and bounds since evil Trump entered the White House … right?

Wrong.

From The Hill:

A Klu Klux Klan (KKK) rally held in Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday drew only nine members to the event and hundreds of counter-protesters.

The rally was held in the center of downtown Dayton at Courthouse Square and was hosted by the Honorable Sacred Knights of Indiana, which has been identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a KKK hate group.

Though the rally, which received a permit from Montgomery County earlier this year, was slated to have 10 to 20 or more members of the group in attendance, police say only nine members showed up.

JUST IN: The only idiots who care about KKK idiots having a rally are in the media.

Ok, the idiots in the Southern Poverty Law Center care too but eh.

It’s like a dozen backwoods yokels who can’t remember which cousin is their mom. Wait, not even a dozen … NINE OF THEM SHOWED UP.

Because orange man BAD.

Foiled again.

